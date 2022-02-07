Mayor Mike Spano and Yonkers Fire Department Local 628 Agree to New Contract

Contract Ratified by Local 628 and to be Voted on by Yonkers City Council on Tuesday, February 8th 2022.

YONKERS, NY – February 7, 2022 – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and Yonkers Fire Department Local 628 President George Rocha today announced its newly negotiated contract between the City of Yonkers and Local 628 was ratified at the Union’s stated meeting on Monday, January 31. The negotiated contract is pending approval at the Yonkers City Council’s next stated meeting on Tuesday, February 8th.

The agreed-upon five-year contract, once approved and passed by the City Council, would retroactively cover all terms of employment for Yonkers firefighters dated back from July 1, 2019, and extend through June 30, 2024.

“This contract is honest and fair – it works for our brave firefighters and taxpayers of this city,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “I want to thank Union President George Rocha and the rest of the fire union leadership for negotiating in good faith and agreeing on a contract that both supports our firefighters and is fiscally responsible.”

Contract highlights include increased annual general wages and the reduction of new hire salaries, saving taxpayer dollars plus out of title pay for selected positions.

Local 628 President George Rocha stated, “Throughout the pandemic, despite everything we were dealing with, we frequently communicated each other’s interests to the other side. Finally, thanks to the mayor’s commitment to getting the contract settled, we were able to come to an agreement that was fair for both sides. It took teamwork to get this done, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team than the one I have. I am greatly appreciative of my membership, not only for the remarkable work they do, but also for their patience and understanding. These past two years have been difficult for everyone, but the Yonkers Firefighters have proved yet again why they are the best.”

Local 628 represents over 300 Yonkers firefighters.

