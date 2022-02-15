Mayor Patterson-Howard Swears-In James Rausse as New Planning Commissioner

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, NY — February 15, 2022 — On Tuesday, February 15, Mayor Patterson-Howard swore in James Rausse, a highly renowned municipal planner with more than two decades of experience in the planning. James Rausse, AICP, WEDG, has helped guide The Bronx through comprehensive planning, capital projects, and smart planning development.

“I am excited to welcome Commissioner Rausse to our administration,” Mayor Patterson-Howard said. “After a two year journey, I believe we have found a trailblazer who will lead us through developing our first Comprehensive Plan since 1968, resiliency & sustainability efforts, and the equitable economic revitalization of Mount Vernon. Commissioner Rausse is respected regionally & nationally for the work he’s done and we look forward the relationships, resources and innovation he will bring to move Mount Vernon forward.”

Mr. Rausse most recently served as Director of Planning & Development in the Office of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz. Jr., a position he held from 2016-2021. In this role, Mr. Rausse has helped guide the execution of the office’s top planning priorities. Mr. Rausse was also instrumental in bringing the long-awaited East Bronx Metro-North expansion to fruition, helping make a project four decades into the making a reality.

Mr. Rausse served as President of the American Planning Association’s New York Metro Chapter. In this position, he coordinated the APA’s regional recovery and resiliency efforts following Superstorm Sandy, including the pro bono development of a business recovery plan for the Rockaways. Under Mr. Rausse’s leadership, the New York Metro Chapter also rebuilt the chapter’s Diversity Committee, expanded its nationally recognized model, Young Planners Group, to focus on community outreach and development, but also to promote and amplify diverse voices in planning.

Mr. Rausse graduated with a Double BA in Political Science and Sociology from Binghamton University; a Masters in Urban Planning from CUNY-Hunter College in 2002, and an MS in Organizational Dynamics – Sustainable Development from the University of Pennsylvania in 2017.

