Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee – February 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

YONKERS, NY — February 2, 2022 — Please be advised that a Municipal Operations and Public Safety Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00pm. The meeting will occur at City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 4th Floor.

OFFICE OF MINORITY LEADER MIKE BREEN, 5TH DISTRICT

Agenda Items:

1. Local Law – Amending Section C8A-1 of Article VIIIA of the Charter of the City of Yonkers in relation to the Commissioner of Housing and Buildings

2. Resolution – approving one (1) Inter-Municipal Agreement by and between the City of Yonkers and County of Westchester to accept CSE Transportation Service PY 2021-22 Grant Funding. (Positive Fiscal Impact.) (All Councilmembers.)

3. Any additional items that may properly come before this Committee

2.8.22 Muni Ops Agenda.pdf

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029