NuRealty Advisors – New Exclusive Listing

Tribune Archives Leave a Comment

# # #

53 Chase Avenue , Yonkers, NY 10703
  • 8 Residential Units
  • Layout: One 1BRs, Seven 2BRs
  • Indoor & Outdoor Parking
  • Laundry Room
  • Substantial Upside in Income
  • Asking Price: $1,950,000
For further information, please contact NuRealty at Team@NuRealtyAdvisors.com

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.