NuRealty Advisors – New Exclusive Listing

53 Chase Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10703
8 Residential Units
Layout: One 1BRs, Seven 2BRs
Indoor & Outdoor Parking
Laundry Room
Substantial Upside in Income
Asking Price: $1,950,000
OFFERING MEMORANDUM
For further information, please contact NuRealty at Team@NuRealtyAdvisors.com