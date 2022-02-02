NYP-Hudson Valley Hospital Nurses Ratify First Union Contract

Historic Contract Raises Standards for Nurses and Patients

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY — Approximately 250 new members of the New York State Nurses Association at NYP-Hudson Valley Hospital concluded voting to ratify a first union contract at 9:30 p.m. The members voted overwhelmingly to approve a historic first union contract at the hospital, part of the New York-Presbyterian Hospital network.

After struggling for approximately three years to organize and negotiate a first contract, the nurses prevailed, winning safe staffing standards, significant wage increases, and union rights.

“I am so proud of the caring, commitment and perseverance of my fellow nurses,” said Lorraine Fontana, RN. “This first contract lays a solid foundation for us to build a strong union that will improve our working conditions and patient care conditions at Hudson Valley Hospital for years to come.”

Highlights of the new contract include:

Staffing committee to establish unit-based staffing guidelines for safe patient care.

Professional Practice Committee for nurses to address staffing and practice concerns directly with nursing management.

Float pool to improve staffing throughout the hospital.

A new wage scale and hiring grid to eliminate inequal pay for equal work.

Annual 3% retention raises, including a 3% across the board retroactive increase and differential pay for specialty shifts and certification.

Additional vacation and holiday benefits.

Increased tuition reimbursement.

Preservation of health, retirement, family leave and other benefits, with guarantee of no cost increases.

Job protections, including just cause, layoff, and grievance procedures.

Labor Management Committee to discuss and resolve issues and conflicts.

Agreement from management not to interfere with lawfully protected union activities.

Renee Mauro, RN, said: “The nurses at Hudson Valley Hospital are dedicated to taking care of our community, and this union contract was a result of us uniting as a community. We are looking forward to having a stronger voice on the job to advocate for our patients.”

SOURCE: The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).

NYSNA represent more than 42,000 members in New York State. They are New York’s largest union and professional association for registered nurses. For more information, visit nysna.org.