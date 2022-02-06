Police Investigate Homicide at Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge on Yonkers Avenue

YONKERS, NY — February 6, 2022 — The Yonkers Police Department is presently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge located at 748 Yonkers Avenue at approximately 2:08 AM this morning. A dispute at the bar escalated to violence when a perpetrator fired several handgun shots into the vestibule of the building, striking two male employees; they were both rushed to local area hospital where one died. A person of interest has been identified and is in police custody. Detectives are actively working to develop more information and criminal charges; additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Yonkers Avenue in both directions is currently closed at the crime scene location. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly and avoid the area.

SOURCE: Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos | Yonkers Police Headquarters Communications Officer | Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701