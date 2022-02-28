NEW YORK, NY — February 28, 2022 — Team Cuomo has today announced the launch of “Politics vs. the Law,” a new ad to update New Yorkers on the rejection of the Attorney General’s findings by five separate District Attorneys as well as expose revelations of the prosecutorial misconduct behind her report.

The AG stood up on August 3rd, 2021, to announce to the world that Governor Cuomo had broken ‘state and federal laws’ outlining 11 supposed violations and forcing the Governor’s resignation. The AG’s report not only automatically assumed credibility of all claimants despite evidence to the contrary, it also failed to apply any legal analysis whatsoever to claims, including determining whether they met the legal definition of an employee and as more than petty slights or trivial inconveniences, bizarrely concluding that giving a wedding guest a kiss on the cheek or jokingly remarking on a PPE gown on national television, or stating that a plaid shirt is a lumberjack shirt, etc. somehow constituted violations of law. It was no coincidence that within weeks the Attorney General announced that she was running for Governor herself. Six months later, not a single allegation has proven to constitute a violation of law.

The e spot will air statewide with a significant buy on both broadcast and cable television, as well as digitally. Please watch and help get the word out by sharing it with your friends and family.

On January 23, 2022, the Times Union reported that “other records that were not publicly released by the Attorney General’s office — and information that was redacted from many of the transcripts — reveal that the Attorney General’s investigators apparently did not follow up on leads that may have called into question some of the sworn testimony that formed the basis of their conclusion that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women.”

The AG hid from the public that the first accuser witness tampered by threatening to ‘destroy his life‘ if he didn’t back up her allegations.

The AG didn’t consider or disclose that the second accuser had a history of colluding with others to make false allegations of sexual assault against a student when at Hamilton College.

The AG falsely credited the allegation of a woman who made the outrageous claim that she was assaulted only to have the District Attorney dismiss the charges, concluding that ‘after reviewing the available evidence’ he ‘could not secure a conviction’.

Rita Glavin, Esq. held a press briefing outlining this and more