“Ready to serve you on Day One”: Levenberg Releases Campaign Ad, Outlines Positions on Issues Impacting Residents of New York State’s 95th Assembly District

The Ossining Tribune Edition Residents of Briarcliff, Buchanan, Cold Spring, Croton, Cortlandt, Garrison, Ossining, Peekskill, Verplanck, Yorktown, and Philipstown deserve a leader who understands our communities

OSSINING, NY — February 14, 2022 — Ossining Town Supervisor and Assembly candidate for the 95th Assembly District Dana Levenberg has premiered a new ad in which she lays out her priorities, qualifications, and readiness to serve.

Levenberg said: “After almost 30 years of exemplary service from Sandy Galef, the residents of the 95th Assembly District expect an assemblymember who is prepared to serve our communities well on day one. They deserve a lawmaker who will lead the way on issues like protecting taxpayers, ensuring a bright future for our children, and safeguarding our environment for generations to come. I am that leader and I am eager to make my case to the voters as I ask for their vote.”

In the ad, Levenberg shows how her years of fighting for safer and more equitable schools, gun safety, marriage equality, environmental sustainability and environmental justice, a woman’s right to choose, fair and affordable housing, and taxpayer fairness position her to serve the people New York State’s 95th Assembly District.

Members of the public can learn more, volunteer, and contribute at the campaign’s new website, www.danaforassembly.com.

Early Voting begins on June 18. Election Day is June 28.

SOURCE: Dana Levenberg for NYS Assembly Campaign