Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s Message to His New Constituents in NY-16

YONKERS, NY —February 5, 2022 — Earlier this week, the New York Legislature approved new congressional maps. In response, Congressman Jamaal Bowman (NY-16) released this statement:

“I am excited to welcome White Plains, Harrison, Bedford, Purchase, Armonk, Bedford Hills, Yorktown Heights, Putnam County, and parts of Katonah to New York’s 16th Congressional District.

“I am eager to meet all of your families and I’m excited to get to know more about the history and needs of these towns. I welcome all of my new constituents to share with me the historic places to visit, the best parks to walk to, and some good places to eat (I love all kinds of food!). And of course, let me know what the greatest needs of your communities are so my team and I can get to work!

“I also wanted to take a minute to thank the people of Riverdale, Rye, Ardsley, Larchmont/Mamaroneck, and parts of New Rochelle that I will no longer be representing. I am saddened that I will no longer serve as your representative, especially since we were off to such a strong start and poised to do incredible work together, but I look forward to supporting your new representative with their transition and will always be a resource when needed — especially for our kids.

“Lastly, I am incredibly excited to continue representing the northeast part of the Bronx including Co-op City, Wakefield, Eastchester, Williamsbridge, Edenwald, and Baychester, as well as southern Westchester, including Yonkers, Mount Vernon, most of New Rochelle, Scarsdale, Bronxville, Eastchester, Tuckahoe, and Hastings on the Hudson. Let us continue to work together for equity and justice by fighting against inequality, creating jobs and building careers, pushing for action on climate change, and addressing the housing crisis and the need for affordable universal healthcare through a human rights lens. Most importantly, let us absolutely always ensure our kids are healthy and thriving.

“Let us continue to make NY-16 a model of relentless compassion and a place that delivers results for families and our kids. Let us celebrate our beautiful diversity and uplift each other in community and love. I am ready to represent all of you and I am humbled to be on this journey with you.”

# # #

Congressman Jamaal Bowman was an educator and advocate for public schools for over 20 years and previously served as principal for the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action (CASA), a public middle school he founded in 2009 in the Baychester neighborhood of The Bronx. Rep. Bowman is a life-long New Yorker who lives in Yonkers with his wife and children.

