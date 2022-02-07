Statement From Councilman Merante Regarding the Deadly Shooting at the Duo Bar & Lounge

Crime Spreads Like a Cancer.

It Must Be Stopped in the Early Stages.

YONKERS, NY — February 7, 2022 — I concur with others. This bar must be shut down! It is a detriment to the neighborhood. However, let’s be clear, that will not permanently solve the growing crime problem that leads to fatal shootings. Yonkers has always been a city of diverse neighborhoods. When neighborhoods start to fail, the signs are there. We must stop the cancer of crime in its tracks before the infection spreads and grows into fatalities and to the destruction of our neighborhoods throughout our the City of Yonkers.

I believe in the “Broken Window “model of policing. This model focuses on the importance of disorder (e.g., broken windows) in generating and sustaining more serious crime. Disorder is not directly linked to serious crime; instead, disorder leads to increased fear and withdrawal from residents, which then allows more serious crime to move in.

The police play a key role in disrupting this process. If they focus in on disorder and less serious crimes our neighborhoods will not be overtaken by serious crime. We desperately need #BailBondReform now and to fix our failing criminal justice system. We must give our police the support and tools they need to get criminals off our streets and stop this cancer.