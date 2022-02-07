Statement From Councilman Merante Regarding the Deadly Shooting at the Duo Bar & Lounge

Crime Spreads Like a Cancer.
It Must Be Stopped in the Early Stages.
YONKERS, NY — February 7, 2022 — I concur with others. This bar must be shut down! It is a detriment to the neighborhood. However, let’s be clear, that will not permanently solve the growing crime problem that leads to fatal shootings. Yonkers has always been a city of diverse neighborhoods. When neighborhoods start to fail, the signs are there. We must stop the cancer of crime in its tracks before the infection spreads and grows into fatalities and to the destruction of our neighborhoods throughout our the City of Yonkers.
I believe in the “Broken Window “model of policing. This model focuses on the importance of disorder (e.g., broken windows) in generating and sustaining more serious crime. Disorder is not directly linked to serious crime; instead, disorder leads to increased fear and withdrawal from residents, which then allows more serious crime to move in.
The police play a key role in disrupting this process. If they focus in on disorder and less serious crimes our neighborhoods will not be overtaken by serious crime. We desperately need #BailBondReform now and to fix our failing criminal justice system. We must give our police the support and tools they need to get criminals off our streets and stop this cancer.
Safest City .
Ltd practice broken windows policing in city hall. The second floor and fourth floor would be behind bars with the Khaders.
Was the person who committed this crime somebody who was out on bail? Are firearm-related crimes not bail eligible offenses under the reforms? Is Mr.Merante okay with this person only posting cash bail and ending up back on the street? How was police intervention somehow prevented from taking place to prevent this tragic incident? What police support or tools could have been utilized to stop this crime from taking place? If not, then what does bail/bond reform have to do with this? Maybe Mr.M-M-M-Merante needs to get his facts straight before pontificating on a subject matter for which he has no familiarity or expertise like he so obnoxiously does at happenings across the city, as his misinformation is leading to the very phenom which he is so afraid of promulgating, which is “increased fear and withdrawal from residents” (the kind which doesn’t benefit him politically)
Furthermore, this is a local establishment that both the police and people in the upper echelons of the Mayor’s administration supposedly frequent. Is it not an issue of broken windows policing when they were there shmoozing it up? Perhaps the owner, a retired NYPD officer, had no incentive to make his business safer for his employees and customers knowing those in power were also frequent patrons.
You see Mr.Merante, I agree with the broken windows theory of governance. Meaning that if you allow lawlessness and corruption to permeate the executive branch you voted to extend term limits on, inevitably members of its senior staff will end up in wrong-way traffic accidents after a long night of boozing it up. I await your strongly-worded statement on stopping that cancer.