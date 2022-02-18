The “To Mask or Not Mask” Hezitorial

The Yonkers Tribune Edition

YONKERS, NY —February 17, 2022 — An amalgam of students, supported by their parents, teachers, and elected officials gathered before the headquarters of the Yonkers Board of Education (YBoE) this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. EST. The YBoE structure situated at 1 Larkin Plaza is the official address of the Yonkers Riverfront Library and the YBoE.

It was evident that those gathered quietly abided by the expertise espoused by the Center for Disease Control. They did so for two years. During that time, the equivocation of the “experts” waned in some people’s minds and their individual patience because “best practice” was expressed with a sense of certainty, although the integrity of the directives vacillated between one concept and another. Over time, many would come to question the integrity of those who claimed knowledge and best practice.

Too many were disgruntled over what seemed to be a “guessing game” by those in the “know”! While the demeanor of many experts seemed infused with integrity of fact and knowledge on the one hand, certainty seemed to wane and change course too often. The demands of dual sensibility, facts, and politics created, lessened the trust among many adults. While medicine spoke with certainty, the spokespeople expected to espouse one perspective or another, changed with ever greater equivocation that trust held less and less integrity among a greater number of people.

The exasperation that was expressed at today’s demonstration questioned if it was safe to eat in restaurants without wearing a mask, why it was inappropriate to attend classes “unmasked”?

When inoculations were made available at no cost, many chose not to be inoculated. Yet when teachers were asked to be inoculated, many chose not to do so.

Whether one’s conduct for themselves and/or their children was appropriate or not, it seems those horses have departed the corral leaving only a dusty path in their wake.

Frustration brought about today’s outcry. While the Center for Disease Control has yet to present its ever-changing perspective anew, followed by New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature not requiring teachers, students, and ancillary school staff to wear masks, many actors who one would expect to attend did not.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano did not express his perspective on the issue. Neither did even one member of the Yonkers Board of Education Board of Trustees Members, nor Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada. At issue is why they did not attend the “rally”. They did not need to agree. They could have agreed if they thought it appropriate. Their individual and collective silence is appalling. Are they individually and/or collectively concerned that should their judgement be erred that they would be liable? Is that the basis for Governor Hochul yet to make her perspective known?

While it seems that those students, teachers, and staff that were demanded to wear masks chafed when told that they must abide, it now seems that being permitted to not be masked will now offend those who believe they must have the right to wear masks.

Why did frustration by some in the past, and likely the frustration among those in fear of being infected if/when not wearing a mask into the future, not permit a Solomonic solution that permits both perspectives to flourish respectively within the classroom settings, among other venues?