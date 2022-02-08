“The Constitution Today” with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Bob Marrone, General Manager/Anchor of Radio Westchester, Yonkers City Councilman (R-District 6) and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Radio Host Hezi Aris

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic … Discussion is informed by the host/radio guests

The Issues Slated for Discussion Are Gleaned Herein.

The CALL-IN NUMBER is 347-205-9201.

Callers will be asked for their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast is heard “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink which is specific to the Tuesday, February 8, 2022 broadcast – http://tobtr.com/s/12055748

TAMPA.FL and YONKERS, NY — February 8, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge, constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyer, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a gasp as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day. From 10-11am EST

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”

Bob Marrone, General Manager/Anchor of Radio Westchester speaks to concerns most relevant with regard to New Rochelle. NY. From 11-11:30am.

Anthony Merante, Yonkers City Councilman (R-YCC-District 6) speaks to the deadly shooting that took place at Duo’s Bar and Lounge. Councilman Merante suggests that the “Broken Window “model of policing is what is required. He explains why, emphasizing its veracity, though seemingly long forgotten. He also delves into the the present stalemate with respect to local versus state jurisdiction concern zoning regulation. From 11:30am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.