“The Constitution Today” with WMU-Cooley Law Professors Brendan Beery and Jeff Swartz” “Telling Us What They Really Think”, Bob Marrone, General Manager/Anchor of Radio Westchester, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor/Radio Host Hezi Aris

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying On Topic … Discussion is informed by the host/radio guests

The Issues Slated for Discussion Are Gleaned Herein.

The CALL-IN NUMBER is 347-205-9201.

Callers will be asked for their first name so that they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast is heard “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink which is specific to the Tuesday, February 22, 2022 broadcast – http://tobtr.com/12063803

Jeffrey D. Swartz Professor Swartz has participated in appeals and oral argument before the Ohio Supreme Court and the Florida Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and the First, Fourth and Third District Courts of Appeal of Florida.

While serving as a county court judge, Swartz served as a member of the faculty of the Conference of County Court Judges, as well as for the faculty of the College of Advanced Judicial Studies. He also served three terms as a member and chair of the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee.

At WMU-Cooley, Professor Swartz teaches Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure. He is heard every Tuesday on the Westchester On the Level broadcast: “The Constitution”.

Professor Brendan T. Beery has appeared on scores of television and radio interviews and has been quoted in international, national, and local media outlets, including Salon.com, The Hill, Law360, The Washington Examiner, U.S. News & World Report, Talking Points Memo, and the Westchester On the Level radio broadcast “The Constitution”. His op-ed pieces have appeared in the Detroit Free Press, the Lansing State Journal, and Attorney at Law Magazine,

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, TAMPA, FL, and YONKERS, NY — February 8, 2022 — “The Constitution Today” segment, hosted by Professors Jeffrey Swartz, former judge, constitutional/criminal lawyer, and Brendan Beery, constitutional lawyer, both of WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa, Florida campus, are heard this and every Tuesday morning.

The criminal and constitutional law professors captivate our minds and cajole a gasp as we delight in their introductory segment which they call “Telling Us What They Really Think”, followed by the impact the U.S. Constitution has on our present day. From 10-11am EST

SPECIAL NOTE: “The views expressed by Professors Swartz and Beery are their own and are not necessarily the views of the Administration of WMU Cooley Law School or its faculty as a whole.”

Bob Marrone, General Manager/Anchor of Radio Westchester with an emphasis regarding New Rochelle. NY. From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor with the latest update on the Ukrainian crisis. From 11:30am-12Noon.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor is your host today.