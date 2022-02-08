Something terrible is happening in a small rural town! A very adventurous little boy with a fantastical imagination discovers that the moon is getting smaller by the day and a mysterious thief must be stealing it! It is up to him and his dog, Luna to bring it back.

The Moon Thief ignites our children’s imaginations to ponder the wonders of the world in which they live. When a courageous young boy becomes fascinated with the changing moon, he discovers a dark and mystifying land of shadows, dancing, and laughter. It is here he is faced with The Moon Thief.

At the story’s end you’ll find an educational explanation and diagram on why the moon really changes, along with a fun calendar to track the moon’s phases.

The Moon Thief targeting kids ages 6-12, does just that, encouraging them to read, explore, and wonder!

About the the Author Kristine Keck

You’d never guess that this single mom, running a multi- million-dollar lumberyard in a male-driven industry, tucked away in the small mountain community of Truckee-Tahoe, CA, would spend her free time goofing off with her kids, Abigail and Kaelem (rhymes with Salem), perfecting the world’s greatest chocolate chip cookie, and writing children’s books.

Kristine Keck is an author that aspires to encourage kids of all ages to read, explore, and wonder. She feels that when we bring mystery, intrigue, and excitement to reading today, we nurture the curiosity that creates the discoverers of tomorrow.

The Moon Thief by Kristine Keck … Genre: Children’s Literature; Language: English. Page Count: 42.

ISBN13:978-1636495781

Readers may order their copy through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, among other online retailers.