COLUMBIA, SC — February 21, 2022 — When it comes to famous prisons, you think of Alcatraz in San Francisco or Rikers Island in New York.

Since 1935, the Rikers corridors have been a place of violence, fear, and rage, both past and present. It has been home to some of the world’s most infamous and horrific offenders, like John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman and David Berkowitz, better known as the Son of Sam, and more recently, yet briefly, Jeffrey Epstein.

Many have clamored for the closure of Rikers in the past, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio, along with several New York City prosecutors and judges.

“It’s a nightmare back there,” State Senator Jabari Brisport said after a recent tour of the facility.

However, we have seen this all before. Plans for closure were teased back in 2018, but a recent report by the Department of Corrections (DOC) finally stands up to that need with some of the strongest language seen yet in a federal report.

Steve Martin, the federal monitor for the DOC, writes in a 2021 report that Rikers is a “system that is rife with violence and disorder.” It goes on to say that “data on uses of force, fights, stabbings, and slashings among people in custody and assaults on staff reveal that 2021 has been the most dangerous year.”

“The department is in crisis,” he concludes.

And yet its staff and law enforcement continue to show up, doing a job that is hardly worth the risk. Monitoring the complex is a heady task for its overwrought guards, especially in these tumultuous times. Officers are struggling with a series of issues stacked against them, like COVID, staffing shortages, and minimal oversight.

With an “extraordinarily large number of staff” not reporting to work, Rikers is about 2,000 officers short of recommended staffing levels. It easily explains the spike in violence when officers find themselves far outnumbered and clearly targeted.

And there are many. In just the first nine months of 2021, there were 2,113 assaults on staff by detainees. This is a rate of nearly eight assaults per day, which means that instead of stopping the violence, we have only served to promote and ease it within the walls of Rikers.

How can you win when the odds are so clearly stacked against you? And how can one even address staffing shortages in an environment so rife with violence?

Rikers has long been overdue for closure, with advocates decrying the growing violence and deteriorating conditions. It is neither fit for officer nor inmate, and officials need to acknowledge that these conditions cannot continue before it is too late.

Reports of neglect are rampant – hallways that are urine-soaked and garbage-strewn, showers used as holding cells, and sometimes weeks-long booking periods. It is something to be expected of third-world countries but certainly not the democratic justice system on which we base our country.

Inmates have far more to fear than just a long sentence when their overall hopelessness is further compounded by crippling fears of illness, injury, and, all too commonly, death.

The solution thus far has been to simply release inmates, over 1,500 so far. This ridiculous decision did little to help the situation inside and instead spread the threat of violence beyond Riker’s walls.

When it comes to Rikers, either the 83-year-old facility needs to be shut down, with the inmates and staff moved to multiple well-managed correctional facilities, or a “miracle manager” needs to arrive to fix Rikers.

At the bare minimum, something needs to be done to unclog the log jam of about 5,000 Rikers detainees, most of whom have not been convicted of a crime and are awaiting trial.

Prison or not, Rikers is still part of The United States of America. So, does anyone know a turnaround expert manager?

# # #

Michael A. Letts is the CEO of In-Vest USA, a Columbia, South Carolina-based national non-profit organization helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs.