Yorktown Tribune Political Exclusive

YORKTOWN, NY — February 9, 2022 — Vedat Gashi’s name was practically unknown when it was learned that Westchester County Board Legislator Michael Kaplowitz, serving District 4, which included the communities of New Castle, portions of Somers and Yorktown announced he would step after 22 years of service to the district.

Mr. Gashi was forthright in noting the most pertinent concerns facing Westchester are high taxes, the need for economic development, and protection of the environment.

Catapulting Mr. Gashi’s prominence and name recognition for the office of Westchester County Board Legislator representing District 4 were State Sen. Peter Harckham (D-South Salem) and Yorktown Supervisor Ilan Gilbert who were quick to give expression of their support for Mr. Gashi.

“Vedat Gashi is smart, tough, compassionate and forward-thinking—all the qualities of a good legislator,” Harckham said. “Vedat will serve the people of the 4th Legislative District with distinction.”

Gilbert added, “Vedat Gashi is a real upcoming talent, demonstrating great knowledge of our town, county and state. He’s a sincere family man and cares deeply about his community. I’m excited to see him focusing his efforts on the people of Westchester and have no doubt he’ll accomplish a great deal.”

And so it has. The reapportionment of district lines that now define New York’s U.S. Congressional District 16 brought the prospect for County Legislator Gashi to expand his knowledge, capacity, and balanced demeanor to a broader segment of Westchester County.

Vedat Gashi is a long-time resident of Yorktown, a real estate attorney, and a local businessman. He is a graduate of Lakeland High School, Connecticut College, and Seton Hall Law School.

Vedat lives and works in his hometown of Yorktown, with his wife, Vjosa, and their children, Leka (6) and Hana (4), who also attend Yorktown public schools.

Vedat was born in Kosovo, now Albania, though formerly Yugoslavia, in April of 1978. At the age of 4, he and his family fled the oppressive, socialist regime to the United States. Vedat first moved to The Bronx and later put down permanent roots in Yorktown. Vedat is one of five children, four of whom still reside in Yorktown where they are raising their families.

Vedat’s commitment to public service came from his family’s experience as political activists and refugees, opportunities he had working with inspiring leaders, and his experience helping to

create a country out of the ashes of war.

After graduating from Lakeland High School, Vedat went on to pursue a B.A. from Connecticut College, where he was invited to serve on the Board of Trustees as a Young Alumni Trustee.

Next, Vedat earned his J.D. from Seton Hall University. During his studies, Vedat interned with two of his heroes, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, then at the Second Circuit Court of

Appeals, and Congressman Lee Hamilton on the House International Relations Committee.

Upon passing the New York Bar, Vedat was called to service in Kosovo to join the US/EU effort to help establish the newly formed state of Kosovo – first through a grant from the Rockefeller

Brothers Fund and later through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations. While in Kosovo, Vedat’s hard work led to remarkable accomplishments, including drafting some of Kosovo’s foundational legal documents and establishing Kosovo’s Ministry of Local Government Administration. Vedat was later nominated by the United Nations

to serve as the Chief Legal Advisor to Kosovo’s Prime Minister. Shortly after Kosovo declared independence, Vedat returned to his home in the United States.

Vedat’s experiences abroad made him appreciate the value of the strong democratic foundation in the United States. Upon returning home to Yorktown, Vedat followed in the footsteps of his family’s small business success in real estate by opening up his own small business, in the form of a real estate legal practice, in Yorktown Heights and in The Bronx.

Upon his return, Vedat has joined the Rotary Club of Yorktown, has been active in his kids’ school, sports, and scouting.

Vedat is an active member of the Yorktown Democratic Party where he serves as a Democratic District Leader.