BEDFORD HILLS, NY — February 2, 2022 — Here are some of my fun February facts … The Groundhog will miss its shadow; I will eat too much at our friends’ Super Bowl party; my wife will not be too happy with the stale candy I give her for Valentine’s Day, and I will think I can become an Olympic curler once again as I write this month’s “Fun and Funky February” edition of “News & Notes.”

Roses are red, violets are blue, it’s time to get together and use some glue. Valentine’s is the perfect time to make crafts with friends, it’s time for Valentine’s Crafts Night at the Bedford Hills Community House on February 4. This craft time will be filled with creativity and fun, so come on out and be crafty, for more information please call the recreation office at 914-666-7203.

Our friends at Grand Prix NY in Mount Kisco have recently opened up a number of real fun attractions, including District Social Mount Kisco. If you want to hear local live music, enjoy a cold pint of beer, compete against friends in axe throwing, or just hang out then District Social Mount Kisco is the place for you. Race, Bowl, then sit back and hear some great local bands, sounds good to me, see you there…

One of my hundred or so New Year’s resolutions was to get some exercise while still working away at my desk, so thanks to my fellow columnist Lize Lubbe’s column last week, I now have some exercises to revitalize myself in 2022, my wife thanks you and a shout out to Lize and her team at Lize Lubbe Physical Therapy in Cross River.

I have often called my wife the “Dancing Queen,” so you know we won’t miss the FABBA Show concert at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater on February 11 at 8 p.m. The show is jam packed with ABBA hit songs, the costumes are spectacular and the excitement and energy and showmanship brought by the fantastic cast, keeps people coming back time after time, for more information https://paramounthudsonvalley.com/

The Town of Bedford Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a senior Valentine Social Coffee Hour on Monday, February 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Bedford Hills Community House. The Town is honoring our senior adults with a special coffee hour with a Valentine theme. This will be an informal get together to help celebrate Valentine’s Day with our seniors. So bring a friend or your sweetheart and have coffee, bagels, danish and more, please call the recreation office to pre-register at 666-7203.

Congratulations to my fellow Lions as the Bedford Hills Lions Club is celebrating 83 years of service to the community. For more information or to get involved with the Lions Club of Bedford Hills , please contact Robert Collins at 914-361-9060.

Did you know that February is National Pet Dental Health Month, I just finished brushing our cat Phoebe’s teeth and a bit nervous as flossing is next, wish me luck.

