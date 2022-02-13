What to Do if You’re Retiring Without Enough Savings

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — February 14, 2022 — You can start saving for retirement at any age. Still, realistically, if retirement is just a year or two down the road or even closer and you don’t have any savings, you’re not going to be able to generate a considerable amount of money in the time that you have left. If you are in this situation, you’re not alone. Many have saved only a little or nothing at all for retirement, and it’s not always because they never had retirement accounts, to begin with. Instead, financial troubles could mean they turned to those accounts earlier. Whatever the reason, if you are facing retirement without much saved, the tips below can help you plan for the years ahead.

Review Your Assets

First, before you panic, note that you may have more than you realize. Do you live in a house that’s much bigger than you need now that your children are adults? Your home may have increased substantially in value since you purchased it, and you could move to a smaller and less costly place. An asset that many people may overlook is a life insurance policy. You may no longer need it if you don’t have dependents that you need to take care of. If you have the type of policy that has gained value over time, you may be able to sell it. Q Life Settlements can provide you with a substantial amount of money, and you would be joining many other seniors who take the same step to improve their quality of life.

Other Sources of Money

It is essential to keep in mind that you can still draw Social Security even though it may not provide enough money to keep up the lifestyle you lived pre-retirement. In addition, if you are divorced but were married for more than ten years and your spouse made substantially more than you, you might be able to draw bigger benefits based on their work record. Finally, if you are divorced or your spouse has passed away, you may still be eligible for pension benefits from your job in some cases. Ensure that you thoroughly investigate what you will have coming in from these other sources.

Keep Working

If you want to make the most out of your retirement, continuing to work is always an option. Many people choose to do so either because they want to wait until they get full Social Security benefits, need the money, or enjoy working. However, if you’re going to leave an exhausting career, keep in mind that something part-time and low-key could bring in some money while allowing you to slow down and still enjoy your retirement. You could also look into running a side business.

Budget and Downsize

Whatever you try from the above solutions, you will probably need to do some budgeting and downsizing. When you track your spending, you can get a good idea of where your money is going and where you could probably cut back. You could also consider measures such as renting out a room in your home or trading in your car for a less expensive one.