ALPHARETTA, GA — February 24, 2022 — Biden is playing a dangerous game of “chicken” with Russia to look tough and boost his sagging ratings.

Many people think since Ukraine is in the European theater, it will not reach U.S. soil.

But what if Biden’s attempt to look tough results in his war entering U.S. airspace—as in our satellites?

Let me name just 26 things that can be gone in a millisecond if Biden insists on pulling the Bear’s tail:

Air space. There are countless satellites in the air that perform many functions. One of them is Agriculture, a different industry that it was generations ago. It’s very tech-driven, and things might not look so good if they had to revert to old ways overnight

Banking

Communications

Disabled passwords

. You could be without access to your online accounts. Energy. Coal and other essential energy sector commodities could be detached from us simply by locking us out of the grid.

Farming and food . How many years’ worth of stored food do you have in case the food chain is disrupted? Store shelves about get empty—literally completely empty overnight.

. How many years’ worth of stored food do you have in case the food chain is disrupted? Store shelves about get empty—literally completely empty overnight. GPS . You know those pesky mapping software apps like Google Maps and Mapquest? Our minor complaints about the occasional error in telling us something is straight instead of right could pale in comparison to a total outage.

Heating fuel.

Intelligence assets could be kissed goodbye

Jobs vaporize

. Do you know any job that is not dependent on computers? Cyber attacks could include an EMP blast that destroys all computers. Kickboxing lessons and other “non-essential” activities—canceled .

. Logging in to our Social Media accounts, if lost, would be uncomfortable, but what if we couldn’t log into our Social Security account that might be wiped clean with backup records gone also.

Management . How would we manage others in the workforce if software like Salesforce was rendered unusable overnight—along with Quick Books, Wave Aps, etc ?

Normal is no longer available.

Opening of safety deposit box doors out of service.

Power plants . Hey, electricity is overrated, right? But can you last six weeks to six months without power?

. Hey, electricity is overrated, right? But can you last six weeks to six months without power? No more cryptic reports from “Q”

Rx drugs unavailable.

Satellites, both military and residential, gone in a millisecond.

Traffic Lights. A dream come true. No more red lights . Soon we’d long for order again on the highways.

. Soon we’d long for order again on the highways. Underground public transportation has become a thing of the past .

. Verification of assets—gone. Records wiped out . Ouch.

. Ouch. Water treatment plants. Are you ready for E Coli bacteria in your drinking water?

Are you ready for E Coli bacteria in your drinking water? Xylophones to Aardvarks become a thing of the past. Instead, the focus will be on essentials, which might not be available.

Instead, the focus will be on essentials, which might not be available. Yesterday. As the Paul McCarney song says, “ I long for Yesterday.” Think about how many things we take for granted.

Zebras and Lions escape from Zoos that have security gates that can malfunction. So at least you won’t have to pay to go to the zoo. It comes to you.

Instead of safeguarding us from any of the above, what does Biden do? He’s squaring off our navy ships with Russia’s warships and attempting to cut-off Russia economically with most of the world.

Blake Harbin is the CEO of Houzzle Financial, Inc., a mortgage lending company in the Southeast. He has been a small business owner for more than two decades and is an expert in the real estate industry. Blake is running as a Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in 2022.