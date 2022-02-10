Yonkers Democratic Party Endorses City Court Judge Ada Medina

YONKERS, NY — February 10,2022 — Ada Medina, a Democrat running for Yonkers City Court Judge this year, has been unanimously endorsed by the Yonkers Democratic Party’s Executive Committee at a meeting held on February 9, 2022.

“I am greatly honored and humbled by the confidence shown in me by the Yonkers Democratic Party and the Executive Committee. Their unanimous endorsement truly means a lot to me, and I will continue fighting for a fair and equitable justice system in Yonkers to ensure justice for all this campaign.” Judge Medina said. “Growing up in Nodine Hill in the 80’s and 90’s during the height of the crack epidemic and seeing my family and neighbors succumb to addiction and criminal activity fueled me to decide that I wanted to help and advocate for them in the justice system. With this endorsement from the Yonkers Democratic Party Executive Committee and by extension the Yonkers Democratic Party, I will continue the good work in my campaign and reach out to all of Yonkers to push for my goals of continuing to bring compassion and fairness to the bench while also keeping the community safe. I truly believe that as a Judge it is my ethical and moral responsibility to provide equality and blind justice for all.”

Judge Medina, a lifelong resident and Democrat of Yonkers, graduated Northeastern University of Law in 2002 and for the past twenty years has consistently and tirelessly fought for the poor and underprivileged in Yonkers and Westchester County. Outside of the courtroom, she is heavily involved in local organizations in Yonkers, serving on the Board of Directors at the YMCA of Yonkers and an Advisory Board Member on Westchester County’s Department of Corrections Advisory Board.

###

SOURCE: Vote Judge Medina Campaign, Call Campaign Headquarters: 646-580-6307 or direct e-Mail to votejudgemedinacampaign@gmail.com