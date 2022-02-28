Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Appoints Attorney Lawrence R. Sykes to Yonkers Board of Education Board of Trustees

The Yonkers Tribune Edition

YONKERS, NY – February 28, 2022 – Mayor Mike Spano today swore in attorney Lawrence R. Sykes to the Yonkers Board of Education. As the newest trustee of the Yonkers Board of Education, Sykes is part of a nine member Board, which is the official policy making body of the School District.

“As we continue to provide our students with the best education possible, I am proud to appoint Larry to the Board of Education as he brings a unique perspective to the position. Larry joins the Board with in-depth knowledge and expertise in public and private law, complimenting and diversifying our exemplary Board. I am confident he will be a valuable asset to our students and District,” said Mayor Spano.

Lawrence R. Sykes is an attorney engaged in the private practice of law for over 30 years in the areas of litigation, real estate and municipal law. He started his career in the public sector, working as a deputy Assistant Attorney General for the State of New York, prosecuting businesses and individuals engaged in fraudulent and deceptive business practices in the Bureau of Consumer Fraud and Protection. He went on to the Westchester County Attorney’s office, where he drafted contracts and provided counsel to various county departments and agencies, as well as litigating family court on behalf of Westchester County. He has served in the capacity of General Counsel for the Yonkers Parking Authority and as General Counsel for the Yonkers Community Development Agency. He has acted as Director of Special Projects for the Yonkers Office of Economic Development and as a Director for Economic Development for the Brooklyn Bridge Park Development Corporation. In 2018, he was appointed as an Administrative Law Judge for the Westchester County Taxi & Limousine Commission. Sykes holds a juris doctor from Case Western Reserve University and Bachelor of Arts from Union College.

A parent of four former Yonkers Public Schools students, Lawrence Sykes stated, “I want to thank Mayor Spano for giving me this opportunity to serve the City of Yonkers as a Trustee of the Board of Education. He and I agree that for Yonkers to be a community where families want to live, work and play, it is imperative that we have an educational system that equips our children with the ability and skills to compete in a global economy, so that they can go anywhere from here.”

Sykes will replace Andrea Brown on the Board and begin a new five-year term through 2026.

Board of Education President Rev. Steve Lopez said, “The Trustees and I welcome Mr. Sykes and we look forward to his contributions on the complex policies that guide our school district’s work. In addition, we want to thank Andrea Brown for her conscientious commitment to the children and families in our school district.”

“On behalf of the Administrative Team, we are eager to work with Trustee Sykes to continue our relentless efforts to strengthen and build the capacity for excellence in the Yonkers Public Schools” noted Dr. Edwin M. Quezada, Superintendent of Schools. “Thank you to Trustee Andrea Brown for the support and astute insight you have provided to our work over the years.”

# # #

