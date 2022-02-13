Yonkers to Rally to UNMASK “OUR” KIDS

YONKERS, NY — February 12, 2022 — Yonkers parents of school age students will bring their signs, and voice their dismay that their school-age kids will remain masked in school.

The rally will take place on Thursday, February 17th in front of the Yonkers Board of Education headquarters which is situated at 1 Larkin Plaza, in the City of Yonkers. Parents, grandparents, and guardians will be heard at 4pm. Parents, grandparents, and guardians will share their thought s and rationale as to why the student population should not be wearing masks.