Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris, US Special Forces Vets Tom Amenta and Dan Blakeley, Authors of “The Twenty-Year War”, Share Their Analysis On the Russian/Ukrainian Escalation on Westchester On the Level – Friday, February 4, 2022 – 10am-12Noon EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The subject matter is noted herein.

When calling, please share your first name so that we may respectfully address all callers by name.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com//12055745

YONKERS, NY — February 4,2022 — NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, Esq. (Yonkers-AD-90) expected to attend in the first hour is still in session in Albany and thereby cannot attend

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor will engage in hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international issues/concerns in the opening hour. 10-11am EST

U.S. Army Ranger Veterans Tom Amenta and Dan Blakeley, two of three writers, with Beau Simmons, contributed in writing “The Twenty Year War“. They share their insight with respect to Russia’s threat to Ukraine. They incorporate their understanding gleaned in Afghanistan with the present day threat of invasion of Ukraine from 11-11:30am and/or longer if they have the time.