Yorktown to Distribute Home Covid-19 Kits – Saturday, February 12th Starting at 8:00 a.m.

The Yorktown Tribune Edition

YORKTOWN, NY — February 11, 2022 — Yorktown officials will distribute 1,000 at-home Covid-19 tests on Saturday, February 12. The drive-thru distribution is at the Jefferson Valley Mall’s parking lot starting at 8 a.m. They will be distributed while supplies last to Yorktown residents ONLY. There is a one-kit limit per vehicle and recipients must present valid identification proving that they are Yorktown residents. Residents should use the Hill Boulevard entrance to the mall and Yorktown Police will direct traffic at the drive-thru site.

“These home kits are the latest effort we’ve taken to keep residents safe,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Many of us have seen the news reports about the scarcity of these kits, so we hope our residents who really need them will visit us Saturday.”

Yorktown’s other on-going testing initiative is in partnership with Ridgewood Labs to offer drive-thru services in the Granite Knolls Park’s parking lot. This location is Ridgewood Lab’s fourth site in the tristate area.

The drive-thru testing occurs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments and masks are required for the tests. The public can sign up for the tests at: https://testny.online/reg.aspx

The testing will continue in the park until March. Granite Knolls Park is at 2975 Stony Street in Yorktown.

Contact: Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, 914-962-5722 x201 or mslater@yorktownny.org