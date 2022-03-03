PINEHURST, NC — March 2, 2022 — When I heard we were getting a Cadillac CT5, I was really happy. I love Cadillacs – the beauty, the style, the ride, the luxury – let’s face it, what’s not to like. Look at the picture above or go to https://www.cadillac.com/sedans/ct5-v-blackwing# and drool over the CT5’s yourself.

The only drawback for me, and Laurie can weigh in on her own about her thoughts, was that I am not a ‘manual transmission’ man anymore. At 20 to 30, loved them, at 73, not so much. Was the 6-speed manual transmission easy to us, very coordinated, very smooth? Absolutely! And, was the 6.2L Hand-Built, Supercharged V8 a rocket of an engine in a Black Beauty of a luxury car? Yes … yes, it was. It took me one trip to the grocery store to realize that this car and I were destined for a driving experience I could not achieve in the confines of the 35 mph speed limits of Pinehurst and Southern Pines, nor the 70-mph speed limit of the four lane between here and Raleigh. With a speedometer that tops out at 220 mph, and Cadillac hype that the car will do 200 mph, John wanted to Tom Cruise from Days of Thunder, but he had a reality check and knew that this car was going to get him in T-r-o-u-b-l-e, if he wasn’t careful. And that’s the truth. Even Cadillac itself has a little write up that struck an inner chord in the old me. really!

“Ready to chase racing dreams? Edge out the conventional in CT5-V, with its heart-pounding performance on command, intuitive tech and sophisticated driver comforts. Or take to the track in the most powerful Cadillac ever—the ultra-high performance CT5-V Blackwing™, which delivers unmitigated power, aerodynamic advantages and track-themed touches throughout a polished interior.” Does that explain my former rhetoric? And I haven’t even gotten to the features of the car, really!

LAURIE: This $100k beauty is gorgeous to look at with its sleek, striking, flowing aerodynamic lines, low-profile run-flat tires, and aesthetic beauty. Effortless to drive, and I was especially grateful when I stopped on a slight incline that the car did not inch backward, thanks to the Blackwing’s no-lift shifting. This is a state-of-the-art Cadillac in every sense of the word, inside and out, and it is for a very special driver: by that, I mean, it is for someone who wants the power that 668 horses deliver with 659 lb-ft of torque, and acceleration of zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and, as Johnny mentioned, 200+ mph on the racetrack. Folks, this is no car you’ll be able to test to its fullest on the LIE, Grand Central Parkway, Cross Bronx Expressway, or the Belt Parkway, so if those are “your” roads, this isn’t the chariot for you. Segments of the 5,000+ mile Dixie Highway? Doubtful. Route 66? Maybe. Interstates 15 and 40 through the Mohave Desert? Sure, unless you want to see those flashing blue lights chasing your tail. Therefore, folks, unless you have visions of becoming a racecar driver and have access to a racetrack, the sensational CT5-V Blackwing may simply be too much car for you. Its standard 6-speed manual transmission (a 10-speed automatic transmission is available, and I would have preferred it) makes for a super-smooth ride with its magnetic ride control, the world’s fastest reacting suspension technology, which reads the road up to 1,000 times per second and seamlessly adjusts damping. Not to mention the heart-pounding vrrrrooom of this rear-wheel drive, twin-turbo engine performance sports car that’s married to the singular luxury of a Cadillac is exceptional. You see, this is the highest output engine Cadillac has ever created and though the price tag, as I mentioned, ain’t cheap, this beauty is entirely built by hand. Fifteen miles a gallon? As long as the world does not implode and gas prices stop soaring, then that’s about right for a machine like this.

If you see this car and salivate; if you see this car and your heart pounds; if you see this car and have enough money in the bank to buy it, then buy it. Because, in these tenuous days, now more than ever life seems so terrifyingly short—so enjoy it while time is on your side.

