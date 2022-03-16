NEW HAMPSHIRE — March 16, 2022 — Most big families are looking for nice cars that are spacious, comfortable, fast, and have good mileage. Well, the search is over with the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, which displays these qualifications with amazing promise. It has many helpful perks, inside and out, which a big family would certainly appreciate. In this article I will talk about many big and small features that will blow your mind!

One of the most noticeable features are the many storage compartments that are hidden amongst the car’s interior. It is amazing how much you can fit in this car; starting with the slide-up floorboards which fold upwards to show a pit to store all the groceries on your next shopping trip. Or fold the second-row seats in comfortably to have even more storage space for luggage, sports equipment, or dog kennels! The car also has little nets on the backs of the driver and passenger seats to hold books or your laptop or notebook. There are also four other storage compartments in the front, and the trunk is not at all small—in fact, it is fairly large and, for example, can fit three backpacks, two handbags, and one large suitcase, as we did on our recent trip to Maine! It also has many cup holders.

Another surprise is the mileage of this car, as it is hardly a gas guzzler, being able to achieve 28 mpg highway. Also, it has a decent pick-up, accelerating from zero to sixty in 7.3 seconds thanks to a powerful 287 hp 3.6-liter V-6 . Its 8-speed automatic transmission is nice and smooth and is shifted with a knob on the dashboard. The keyless entry is under the steering wheel and once pushed, while holding the brake, will start right up (as a safety measure, the car will only start if you have the key.)

Having been on the road from the perspective of a non-driver, this car is quite elegant inside and out, so almost everybody will be looking at your sweet ride. But, if you don’t like people looking at you in your car, then you will enjoy the very handy window shades that can cover almost all the car’s second-row and rear windows at will!

The car is nice and quiet when driven, and awfully smooth over bumps with its amazingly designed suspension; not only that, but you can drive safely with lane-keeping assist, one of the many safety features, which helps the driver stay on the road and in lane. It also lets you know of other drivers around you with cameras all around the vehicle, which let you see everything when backing up and pulling out.

To the interior seats, we see extremely comfy leather upholstery. There is plenty of legroom and ventilation, and we also see power-folding, third-row seats and multiple USB ports on the second row as well as up front. There is also a comfort control panel for the second-row seats. Some other useful things are the wireless phone charger in the front, a tablet to play your favorite tunes, get directions, or control the temperature of the seats throughout car and defrost the windshield if it’s frosty. The steering wheel can also be heated, and if you’re the sun-loving kind, then the sunroof is sure to be of your liking; but if you don’t like the sun or want to be in the shade, then by the press of a button, a cloth covering will cover the sun roof!

To open the doors, you don’t have to pull. Instead, you just push—yes, just push—a button on the door’s handle to open the passenger door and easily fold the second-row seat for easy entry to the third-row seats. You can also just push a button to open and close the rear hatch! If I were to recommend one thing, it would be to add a running board or strip to knock your shoes to get dirt off before entering the car, but I guess Chrysler has already thought about dirt on the floor mats because of the installed vacuum!

On the outside you will find a very smoothly designed car that is cool looking (especially in ceramic gray, as ours was!). But when you think about it, the Pacifica looks good in all colors it comes in, such as bright white clear-coat, velvet red pearl-coat, fathom blue pearl-coat, silver mist clear-coat, granite crystal metallic, and brilliant black crystal pearl-coat.

This is a wonderful, amazing car in many ways and is one of the best family cars I’ve ever known. It’s stylish, useful, and just all around great, and if you think so too, then you should go to Chrysler.com and check out some of their models. The MSRP for the 2022 Touring model will set you back about $37,095; the Touring L starts at $41,098; the Chrysler Pacifica Limited has an MSRP of $49,172 for the base model, and the 2022 Pacifica Hybrid—America’s only plug-in hybrid minivan, which you might want to consider as gas prices continue to rise—starts at $46,978—and the top-of-the-line Pacifica Pinnacle starts at $54,167. Except for the Touring, which is front-wheel-drive only, all models are available in front- or all-wheel-drive.

Well, I hope you found this article useful on your journey to find a car for family purposes or any other reason but remember—the Chrysler Pacifica is that car!

# # #

Russell Morrow is a 13-year-old budding car columnist and grandson of “Driving Me Crazy’s” John and Laurie Wiles. He developed his enthusiasm for cars at a very young age and can’t wait for the day when he’s old enough to get his driver’s license. Russell lives in New Hampshire with his parents and four sisters.