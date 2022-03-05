5 Things You Must Consider When Buying A Transport Wheelchair

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 10, 2022 —

1. How often will you use the wheelchair, and for what purposes?

If you are using the wheelchair daily, you’ll want to make sure that it’s comfortable and easy to maneuver. On the other hand, if you are only using it occasionally, you might be able to get away with a less expensive model.

2. What type of terrain will you use most often – indoor or outdoor, paved or unpaved surfaces?

If you’re using it indoors on a smooth surface such as linoleum or hardwood floors, transport wheels that rotate 360 degrees will make it easier to move around. However, if you’re using it outdoors on a paved surface, then pneumatic tires are best for providing a smooth ride.

If you use the wheelchair on unpaved surfaces such as grass, gravel, or sand, you’ll need a wheelchair with all-terrain tires.

A foldable wheelchair is probably your best bet if you have a car. However, if public transportation is your only option, then you’ll need a wheelchair that’s easy to disassemble and reassemble.

3. Are you looking for a lightweight wheelchair that is easy to transport or a more heavy-duty model that can handle tougher terrain and heavier users?

Lightweight wheelchairs are usually aluminum or titanium, making them easy to carry and transport. Heavy-duty wheelchairs, on the other hand, are usually made of steel or reinforced aluminum and can accommodate users up to 700 pounds.

If you are using the wheelchair daily, you’ll want to make sure that it’s comfortable and easy to maneuver. On the other hand, if you’ll only be using it occasionally, then you might be able to get away with a less expensive model.

4. What features are important to you – adjustable seating, tilt function, built-in brakes, etc.?

Some wheelchairs come with various features that can make them more comfortable and easier to use, such as adjustable seating, tilt function, built-in brakes, and more. Decide which features are most important to you and look for a wheelchair that has them.

5. How much do you want to spend on your new wheelchair purchase?

There is a wide range of transport wheelchairs, from as little as $100 to $2000. So, decide how much you’re willing to spend before you start shopping.

Keep these five things in mind when shopping for a transport wheelchair, and you’re sure to find the perfect one for your needs. Happy wheelchair shopping!

Now that you know what to look for in a transport wheelchair, it’s time to start shopping! Here are a few of our favorite models:

If you’re looking for a lightweight and affordable wheelchair, the Medline Lightweight Transport Chair is a great option. It’s made of aluminum, has pneumatic tires, and comes with various features that make it easy to use.

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty wheelchair that can handle tougher terrain and heavier users, then the Drive Medical Heavy-Duty Transport Chair is a great option. It’s made of steel, has all-terrain tires, and can accommodate users up to 700 pounds.

The Medline Euro Style Transport Chair is a great option if you’re looking for a wheelchair with a tilt function. It has an adjustable seating system and a tilt function that makes it easier to get in and out of.

If you’re looking for a wheelchair with a foldable frame, then the Drive Medical Folding Transport Chair is a great option. It’s made of aluminum, has pneumatic tires, and can be easily folded for transport.

When looking for a new wheelchair, it’s essential to keep in mind what you’ll be using it for and what features are most important to you. With so many different options on the market, it can be overwhelming to figure out which one is right for you. But if you keep these five things in mind when shopping, then you’re sure to find the perfect wheelchair for your needs.