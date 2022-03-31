853-855 McLean, LLC / Syed Kiramni Applicant Win Case Against City of Yonkers and The Yonkers City Council

NYSCEF DOC. NO. 63

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

COUNTY OF WESTCHESTER

———————–~—~——————-x

In the Matter of the Application of, 853-855 McLEAN, LLC,

Petitioner,

-against-

THE CITY OF YONKERS and THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS, NY,

Respondents.

For a Judgment Pursuant to Article 78 of the N.Y. Civil Practice

Law and Rules

————————————————~-x

FUFIDIO, J.

INDEX NO. 50865/2019

RECEIVED NYSCEF: 03/30/2022

DECISION & ORDER INDEX NO. 50865/19

This is a proceeding commenced by the Petitioner, 853-855 McLean, LLC, pursuant to CPLR Article 78, challenging the decision made by the The City of Yonkers City Council, which denied the owner of the LLC, Syed Kiramni’s, application for a special use permit to establish and run a convenience store 853-855 McLean Avenue. 853-855 McLean, LLC, is the corporation that owns the property at 853-855 McLean Avenue. The Court has considered ECF items 1-62. Upon the foregoing papers, for the reasons articulated hereinafter the Petition is granted.

The Petitioner is the owner of the property located at 853-855 McLean Avenue in Yonkers, New York. Prior to the petitioner owning the property, it was owned by Kim Hojoon and had, since 1963, been used as a gas station, an automobile and motorcycle repair shop and a scrap yard. Petitioner is seeking to develop the land into a modern gas station/convenience store and needs various approvals from the city in order to do so. Petitioner, 853-855 McLean, LLC, is owned by Syed Kirmani who is the sole member and manager. Kirmani, while contract

vendee to the property when it was still owned by previous owners, applied personally for the necessary special use permit from the city to operate a convenience store on the site. Yonkers city procedure for the issuance of special use permits is a two tiered process with two approval agencies. The initial approval is required from the city Planning Board and then, if they approve the application, the City Council is the next agency that needs to approve the application before the special use permit becomes valid (Yonkers City Code section 43-51). Here, the Petitioner’s special use ‘permit application was approved by the Yonkers Planning Board but was disapproved by the Yonkers CityCouricil and that disapproval is at issue in this action. The Petitioner alleges that the City Council’s decision arbitrarily and capriciously overturned the Planning Board’s decision to approve the special use permit while the Respondent’s argue that the Petition should be denied. The Respondents argue four points; their first point is that the Petition should be denied because the Planning Board’s approval was only valid for one year and one year has elapsed without the Petitioner re-applying; the second reason is because the Petitioner failed to add the Planning Board as a necessary party, the third because this decision II ‘-

1 of 4

INDEX NO. 50865/2019 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 63 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 03/30/2022

was made by the Yonkers City Council and is thus a legislative action beyond Article 78 review and finally they argue that the decision to deny the special use permit was not arbitrary and capricious.

In order to open a convenience store in conjunction with a gas station as the Petitioner seeks to do, he needs a special use permit because the operation of a convenience store in such a manner is considered a secondary principal use (Yonkers City Code section 43-75). A special use permit grants special authority to use a property by statutory authorization, as opposed to a variance which grants permission to use a property in a manner prohibited by statute; so while a special use permit is not automatically given to an applicant, as long as the necessary conditions for use are met the permit must be granted unless there are reasonable grounds for its denial (Sunrise Plaza Associates, L.P. v Town Bd of Town of Babylon, 250 AD2d 690 [2nd Dept.

1998]]). The City of Yonkers has a two-step process for issuing special use permits that requires the approval from two “approval agencies” which are the Planning Board and the City Council (Yonkers City Code section 43-51). The first step in the process is that an applicant must get approval from the city Planning Board, and then, in order for the permit to become valid, the City Co.uncil must also approve the permit’s issuance (Id). Once a permit has the approval of both the Planning Board and the City Council it is an active permit that must be acted upon within 12 months (Yonkers City Code section 43-63). In light of this, the Respondent’s arguments that the matter is moot because the permit is expired and that the Petitioner failed to add the Planning Board as a respondent are unavailing. The Planning Board approved the Petitioner’s application and therefore any adverse action taken with respect to the City Council’s decision has no adverse impact on Planning Board (Karmel v White Plains Common Council, 284 AD2d 464 [2nd Dept. 2001]), moreover, because the permit never had the approval of both the Planning Board and the City Council, the Petitioner was never granted an active permit subject to the time constraints set forth in Yonkers City Code section 43-63 and therefore reconciling the differing decisions between the Planning Board and the City Council presents an actual controversy for this Court to resolve (Matter of Dreikausen v Zoning Bd of Appeal of City of Long Beach, 98 NY2d 165 [2002]).

The Respondent’s argument that the City Council’s decision was a legislative act and

therefore beyond the review of this Court fails as well. In Yonkers, the discretion to issue special use permits ultimately rests with the City Council which, upon receiving the Planning Board’s decision can either approve, disapprove or approve with modifications that decision and there is seemingly no internal mechanism by which to reconcile divergent decisions such as the one in this case (Yonkers City Code section 43-55). Further, when the discretion to issue special use permits rests in the legislative body, such as here, a CPLR Article 78 action is appropriate to determine whether the decision was made arbitrarily or capriciously (See, CK. Olivers, Inc. v Incorporated Village of Williston Park, 153 AD2d 548 [2nd Dept. 1989]).

Finally, the Respondents argue that the City Council’s decision was not arbitrary or capricious, however, the transcript of the City Council meeting and the Council’s own words belie this position (ECF Document No.4). To begin, it is established that land use pursuant to a special use permit is in essence a legislative finding that such use is in harmony with zoning objectives and will not adversely affect the neighborhood where the use will occur (Biggs v Eden Renewables LLC, 188 AD3d 1544 [3rd Dept. 2020]). The Yonkers special permitting rules require that the Planning Board hold a public hearing on whether to approve or disapprove the special permit application (Yonkers City Code section 43-53) and that following the hearing the 2 of 4 INDEX NO. 50865/2019 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 63 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 03/30/2022

transcript must be sent to the City Council for their decision on the application (Yonkers City Code section 43-55). However, it is unclear whether, as was done here, the City Council is required to hold a hearing (Yonkers City Code Article VII). Regardless, the City Council took the matter up at the City Council meeting held on December 11, 2018 and heard from several members of the public; some whom were in favor of the project and some whom opposed it.

The Court understands that many of those opposed to the project were members of the community and not professional spokespeople or attorneys, however, the sum total of their opposition was nothing more than generalized opposition. Indeed several of the speakers seemed to have been under the belief that the City Council was there to decide the fate of a variance rather than a special use permit, a nuance to be sure, but an important one. One speaker, Mr. Langzaro, feared an increase in noise and air pollution and general traffic congestion, but did not explain how a convenience store would add to those problems. Another speaker, Ms. Scott, kept referring to the special use permit as a variance and stated her conclusory opinion that the proposed project adds nothing to the neighborhood and is in fact a detriment. Another, Mr. Wilson, speaking on behalf of the Hyatt Association of Southern Yonkers, opined that this was a “non-conforming use” of the property that would bring noise pollution, litter and increased traffic congestion but, like Mr. Langzaro before him, he did not say how. Mr. Tuffy feared increased traffic congestion. Mr. Murphy of the Mohegan Homeowner’s Association concluded that there are already enough convenience stores in the area and that another will not add anything to the benefit ofthe neighborhood. Finally, a gas station owner who owns a competing business unsurprisingly opposed the plan. Few who opposed the plan seemed to have realized that the gas station part of the project was already approved and that only the convenience store aspect of the business was in contention. Next, City Councilmember Rubbo, in whose district the project falls, voted against the permit because, said it was “clear that the residents of this general area are not in favor … ” of the special use permit and that the tax revenue from the store does not counteract, “the change in quality oflife that these residents/eel that they will see in their community (emphasis added by the Court),” but other than these conclusory feelings, offered nothing concrete.

Councilmember Breen also cited an amorphous and speculative detrimental impact on quality of life for his vote against the permit. Finally, Council President Khader in his final remarks succinctly sums up the arbitrariness and capriciousness of their decision in saying, ” … it is unfortunate for this applicant who has done nothing wrong, followed every procedure, has been under a microscope and his petition is clearly not going to pass tonight and that’s unfortunate because I can’t give him a clear reason why other than it’s not wanted here.” The reason why Councilmember Khader could not give a clear reason why the application would be denied is because not one person speaking against the permit or on the City Council who adopted those views gave any evidence, concrete or even anecdotal, about how the neighborhood quality of life would be negatively impacted by the addition of a convenience store to an already approved gas station and service station nor could show how the convenience store would somehow aggravate any existing quality of life problems already called into existence by the gas station/service station.

The determination of a municipal land use agency, which is what in this situation

Yonkers City Code section 43-51 makes the City Council, must be confirmed if it is rational and not arbitrary and capricious, that is, it is supported by, “some objective factual basis, as opposed to resting entirely on subjective considerations such as general community opposition” (Halperin v City of New Rochelle, 24 AD3d 768 [2nd Dept. 2005]). Here, as explained above, the Yonkers City Council’s determination rests entirely on general community opposition. Not one of the 3 of 4 INDEX NO. 50865/2019 NYSCEF DOC. NO. 63 RECEIVED NYSCEF: 03/30/2022 public speakers representing the community was able to pointto anything concrete that would have enabled the City Council to rationally decide whether to deny the permit, nor was the City Council able to articulate a concrete reason from the public’s input, or on their own, as.towhy they were going against the Planning Boards approval and their own legislative findings that such a special use permit is not contrary to zoning objectives or would adversely affect the’ neighborhood. The best explanation that anyone could muster was simply “it’s not wanted here” and that generalized community opposition is not reason to deny the Petitioner a special use permit.

Accordingly, the petition is GRANTED; the decision of the Yonkers CIty Council. denying the Petitioner’s special use permit is vacated and the matter is returned to the Yonkers

City Council for them to approve the petitioner’s special use permit.

The foregoing constitutes the opinion, decision and order of this court.

Dated: White Plains, New York March !SO , 2022

TO: New York .courts Electronic Filing System

4 of 4

/