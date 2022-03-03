Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Joins Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick in the Quest to Stop Russian Aggression

YONKERS, NY – Senator Reichlin-Melnick introduced S8446 into the senate this week, and Assemblyman Sayegh Thursday introduced the same bill into the Assembly.
New York is on a path to severing financial dealings with Russia and any firm doing business there.
Event: Press Conference on the Stop Russian Aggression Act
Date: Friday, March 4, 2022
Time: 9:00 am
Location: Ukrainian Youth Center 301 Palisade Ave, Yonkers, NY 10703
Who:
Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick
Assemblyman Nader Sayegh
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano
Invited/Pending
Congressman Jamaal Bowman
County Executive George Latimer
Members of the Yonkers Ukrainian American Community
