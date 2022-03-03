Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Joins Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick in the Quest to Stop Russian Aggression

New York State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (SD-38)

Hon. Nader J. Sayegh, NYS Assemblyman – (AD- 90-Yonkers NY),

YONKERS, NY – Senator Reichlin-Melnick introduced S8446 into the senate this week, and Assemblyman Sayegh Thursday introduced the same bill into the Assembly.

New York is on a path to severing financial dealings with Russia and any firm doing business there.

Event:        Press Conference on the Stop Russian Aggression Act

Date:        Friday, March 4, 2022

Time:        9:00 am

Location:    Ukrainian Youth Center 301 Palisade Ave, Yonkers, NY 10703

Who:

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick

Assemblyman Nader Sayegh

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

# # #

Invited/Pending

Congressman Jamaal Bowman

County Executive George Latimer

Members of the Yonkers Ukrainian American Community

# # #

SOURCES:

Victoria Gearity, Director of Communications for Senator Reichlin-Melnick 917-685-6717, gearity@nysenate.gov

Kerry Donovan, Director of Communications for Assemblyman Sayegh 914-468-4428, donovank@nyassembly.gov

