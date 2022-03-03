Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Joins Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick in the Quest to Stop Russian Aggression

YONKERS, NY – Senator Reichlin-Melnick introduced S8446 into the senate this week, and Assemblyman Sayegh Thursday introduced the same bill into the Assembly.

New York is on a path to severing financial dealings with Russia and any firm doing business there.

Event: Press Conference on the Stop Russian Aggression Act

Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 am

Location: Ukrainian Youth Center 301 Palisade Ave, Yonkers, NY 10703

Who:

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick

Assemblyman Nader Sayegh

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

Congressman Jamaal Bowman

County Executive George Latimer

Members of the Yonkers Ukrainian American Community

SOURCES:

Victoria Gearity, Director of Communications for Senator Reichlin-Melnick 917-685-6717, gearity@nysenate.gov

Kerry Donovan, Director of Communications for Assemblyman Sayegh 914-468-4428, donovank@nyassembly.gov