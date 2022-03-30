PINEHURST, NC — March 30, 2022 — I love simple, well thought out, vehicles. I don’t care if it’s a sports car or a mega truck, you can tell when you look at, get in, and ride in a vehicle if real people have designed this particular make and model you are evaluating – like us for reviews or, probably like you, for purchase or lease. The 2022 Hyundai Venue SEL is one of those vehicles. Billed as a Subcompact Sport Utility Vehicle, it isn’t big … duh! With dimensions of 159″ L x 70″ W x 62″ H, we are talking just about 13’ long, not quite 6’ wide, and just over 5’ tall. Considering a full-size SUV, like the Hyundai Palisade is 16’ long, 6½’ wide, and almost 6’ tall, you get a better perspective. Each vehicle is designed for a specific set of functions, and the Venue is a really smart, really well thought out runabout SUV – in my opinion.

The Venue comes in three trims – the SE, the SEL, and the Limited. You might want to make sure you are sitting down for the next sentence.

The Venue SE starts at $19,000, yes, $19,000. And the top of the line, Limited, is a staggering $22,250! Ha ha! Are you kidding me? Hyundai warranties and safety for $19K to $22K? How unbelievably great. Need a second car for running around town without running up your electric bill? Need something for a college student or two? Or want to help a couple of newlyweds? Why wouldn’t the Venue be the answer? Oh, of course, it is the answer.

We drove the SEL, the mid-level, for the week and loved it … seriously. Price – $20,650. Affordable – check. Attractive – check. Functional – check. Stylish – check. Fun – check.

Let’s talk about some of the features that make the above comments believable. The Best Warranty in America, plus a 1.6L, DPI*, 121 HP, DOHC, 4-cylinder engine that averages 31 miles to a gallon. With an 18.8-gallon tank, you can go 582 miles on a tank of gas. That’s a lot of commuting. I don’t want to go to other things without telling you about the DPI* designation for the engine. DPI means Dual Port Fuel Injection, and that, with the Mid-Phase Continuously Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) and the Intelligent Variable Transmission, contributes to the performance and mileage on the Venue.

There are also three Drive Modes – Normal, Sport, and Snow – and each is set by turning a knob behind the stick shift. Laurie didn’t like the higher engine whine in Sport, but I found the Sport Mode made the Venue just a bit more responsive to gas pressure and added more performance to the 4-cylinder engine. Certainly, if you are looking to buy one, you will want to see how you feel, and knowing that the Snow mode is available adds a level of security to those winter outings.

Our SEL came with comfort features you will want to know about too – like a Power Sun Roof and Roof Side Rails, an 8” Color Touchscreen, a Smartphone and USB ports, Android Auto, Automatic Temperature Control, Driver’s Auto Up Window, Leather Steering Wheel and Shift Knob, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio and Cruise Controls, a Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, a 6 way Adjustable Driver’s Seat, and Remote Keyless Entry with Panic Alert. While many of these features are found on new cars these days, remember that this vehicle starts at $19K, so any and all ‘luxury’ additions, which are often ‘options’ are standard on the Venue.

But, as Billy Mays would say, “But wait! There’s more!” When it comes to Safety, Hyundai doesn’t skimp on the Venue either. With Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning; Front, Front Side Impact, and Side Curtain Airbags; Rearview Camera, and Driver Attention Warning, Hyundai continues to do its part to keep you safe on the road or in the parking lot.

We also found the Hyundai Venue to be quiet for a small SUV and the ride was a lot better than you would expect on a short wheel base vehicle. The back seats are all that is back there, so to speak, but they fit adults, and that’s good. You could get a few grocery bags behind the rear seats in the 18.7cu. ft. of space, if you need, but put those two back seats down, and you have 32 cu. ft. of space for a lot more of everything.

At $22K, the 2022 Hyundai Venue SEL seems like a no brainer to me. If most of your travels are like ours – short distances, near home – I bet you would love it too.

To learn more, go to https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/vehicles/venue and check it out for yourself.

Till next time, be safe, drive smart, stay strong.

# # #

