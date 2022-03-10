Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, March 10, 2022nd from 10-11am EST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Callers will be asked to give their first name so they may be referred to with respect.

Topics Discussed are Defined Herein

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/12064883 

YONKERS, NY — March 10, 2022 —  The broadcast opens with an introspection over the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national and international news with commensurate analysis by Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor. From 10-10:30am EST.

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor engages in the latest hyperlocal issues and concerns specific to the City of Yonkers, NY. From 10:30-11:30am.

