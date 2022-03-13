Bronxville Alarm Permit Renewals Accomplished Expeditiously Online
By Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale

BRONXVILLE, NY — March 13, 2022 — Residential alarm permits expired on 12/31/2021. If you have not renewed your alarm permit for 2022 the quickest method of renewing is on line. Follow the link below to renew your alarm permit – you will need your alarm permit number in order to renew your permit. If you do not recall your permit number call the police desk at 914-337-0500 to inquire. If you moved into your home within the past year or two – or if your emergency contacts information has changed – please complete a new alarm permit application (link below).

Alarm permit renewal –

https://www.villageofbronxville.com/police-department/webforms/alarm-permit-renewal

Alarm permit general information –

https://www.villageofbronxville.com/police/pages/alarm-permit-information

Alarm permit application –

https://www.villageofbronxville.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif336/f/uploads/alarm_permit_2_pages.pdf

Thank you,

Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale

