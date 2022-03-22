YONKERS, NY — March 22, 2022 — Nine thousand! Yes, 9,173 oil and gas permits are open, no exploration started. Statistically, one-third will bear fruit, but if you don’t start, you won’t know. The Biden Administration approved 3557 permits during their first year. The Trump Administration approved 2658 permits.

When you think of U.S. oil you think of Alaska and Texas. Alaska has 59 approved permits with no action taken. Texas produces heavy oil – oil that is not refined in the USA. There are no refineries in the U.S. that refines heavy oil. So, we export it and buy it back. ” We do produce a lot of oil domestically. Just because we get it out of the ground doesn’t mean we can actually refine it,” energy analyst Josh Rhodes is quoted.

In April 2020 the Trump Administration mediated a price dispute between the Saudis and Russia. The result of the new OPEC+ agreement – a reduction in Saudi production. Oil futures were actual in the negative. So, no drilling from big oil. Prices at the pump rose and continued to increase.

Prior to October 2020, we were refining 12.7 million bpd. Due to Covid, production dropped to 10.4 million bpd. During 2020 over 100,000 oil workers lost their jobs. How do you replace a 5% reduction in production and no manpower? “Just general inflation across the board. Workforce issues, all kinds of things are leading to oil prices that were already increasing. And this is just the proverbial match that lit fire,” Rhodes explained. Some say complete the Keystone Pipeline. The pipeline when Biden came to Office was only 8% completed, and is nowhere near complete in Canada, the source of the oil. The Keystone was started in 2008 and findings now show that parts of the pipeline due to environmental conditions (rain, snow, sun) would not support the pressure generated to move the oil.

Political pundits seem to think you can just flip a switch and more oil will flow. The pundits want to give the Trump Administration credit for making America energy independent but actually he inherited the “so-called” independence from the Obama Administration. So where did the wheels fall off the cart or did they? Even if a million permits were approved how long would it take to get the oil out of the ground?

It sounds to me like big oil is in control?

“Oil companies don’t get to decide what to sell their oil at,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at the fuel-savings app GasBuddy. “Oil prices are decided by (global) buyers and sellers.”

So, can we really blame one man, President Biden?

Sources: www.energyfuse.org; www.biologicaldiversity.org; Forbes