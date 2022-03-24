City of Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Public Hearing – Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 3:00P.M. DST

CITY of YONKERS,
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY
PUBLIC HEARING
Will be held on:
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
For the following:
1969 CENTRAL PARK AVE LLC
at 3:00 p.m.
Hearing will be held at:
Yonkers IDA Office
Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200
Yonkers, New York 10701
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Please visit:www.yonkersida.com<http://www.yonkersida.com> for notices
Link to Notices:
1969 Central Park Ave LLC
https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/1969-Central-Park-Ave-LLC-Public-Hearing-Notice.pdf
# # #
SOURCE: Fiona Rodriguez | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200 | Yonkers, New York 10701 | T: 914-509-8651 | F: 914-509-8650