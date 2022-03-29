David A. Alpert to be Appointed Lay Advisory Board Chairman of the North American Board of Rabbis (NABOR)

Appointment Slated for April 5th 2022 at 6:00PM at Temple Israel New Rochelle

1000 Pinebrook Boulevard, New Rochelle, New York

during

The Museum of Memory’s Exhibition of The Assisi Project

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — March 28, 2022 — Rabbi Jay Rosenbaum, President of the North American Board of Rabbis (NABOR), is delighted to announce the appointment of David A. Alpert to serve as NABOR’s Lay Advisory Board Chairman. This appointment will take place April 5th 2022, at an exhibition curated by The Museum of Memory and presented by Temple Israel of New Rochelle, New York.

Rabbi Rosenbaum stated, “Mr. Alpert has served for over fifty years on many distinguished boards on a local, national and international stage. I feel confident that Mr. Alpert will add immeasurably to the mission of NABOR, within the Jewish world and beyond. I am pleased that he has accepted this post.”

David Alpert is a devoted leader of the American and International Jewish communities. He is the Senior Vice President of Riverside Memorial Chapel, and is actively involved in many philanthropic, civic and humanitarian organizations. David is the Vice-Chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee and served as Treasurer of the State Democratic Committee for 18 years. He played a prominent role in the dedication of the Jewish Chaplains’ Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Through his efforts this memorial now stands on Chaplains’ Hill beside those of the Catholic and Protestant Chaplains who also gave their lives in service to our country.

David is a RIETS fellow at Yeshiva University and serves on its board of the Wurzweiller School of Social Work. He is a past member of the Board of Governors of B’nai Brith International, a past Chairman of the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center of Westchester, is an Honorary Director of the Westchester Jewish Council, and served on the Board of the International Synagogue at JFK International Airport. He was appointed by the Speaker of the New York Assembly, Stanley Fink, to the New York State Business Council.

The North American Board of Rabbis is one of the few remaining venues in the Jewish stream where rabbis from all branches of Judaism work together, finding unity in their diversity. Founded at the White House during the Clinton Administration, with First Lady/Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, NABOR is a force for inter-religious cooperation, addressing critical issues on a national and international scene, bringing together all people of goodwill, who share the philosophy that whatever happens to one person of faith anywhere happens to all people of faith everywhere.

On the eve of the pandemic, Rabbi Rosenbaum returned from meeting with Pope Francis as part of the delegation of world religious leaders from the Abrahamic and Eastern faiths, addressing the timely and pressing issue of the Dignity of the Child in the Digital Age. Ploughing into these issues on many levels, including the grassroots level, of violence, anti-Semitism, systemic racism and prejudice of all kinds, our work is to erase the hate wherever it may be manifested. Furthermore, NABOR builds bridges of understanding between people of diverse cultures and nations.

For more information about The Assisi Project, please contact Rabbi Jay Rosenbaum, at 917-687-9640 or rabbijayrosenbaum@yahoo.com

Temple Israel of New Rochelle • 1000 Pinebrook Boulevard • New Rochelle, NY • 10804 • 914-235-1800

SOURCE: Rabbi Jay Rosenbaum, President of the North American Board of Rabbis (NABOR)