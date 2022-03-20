Dear Savvy Senior,

Can you decipher the different types of housing options available to seniors, and recommend some good resources for locating them? I need to find a place for my elderly mother and could use some help.

Overwhelmed Daughter

Dear Overwhelmed,

There’s a wide array of housing options available to seniors, but what’s appropriate for your mom will depend on her needs and financial situation. Here’s a rundown of the different levels of senior housing and some resources to help you choose one.

Independent living: If your mom is in relatively good health and self-sufficient, “independent living communities” are a top option that can offer a sense of community. Typically available to people over age 55, this type of senior housing is usually apartments or town homes that are fully functional. In addition, many communities also offer amenities such as meals served in a common dining area, housekeeping, transportation and a variety of social activities.

To locate this type of housing, contact your Area Agency on Aging (call 800-677-1116 to get your local number), or use an online search tool like Caring.com. Most of these communities are private pay only and can vary greatly in cost ranging anywhere from $1,500 to $6,000 per month.

Assisted living: If your mom needs some help with daily living chores, she’ll probably need an “assisted living facility.” These facilities provide help with the activities of daily living – like bathing, dressing, eating, going to the bathroom – as needed, as well as meals, housekeeping, transportation, social activities and medication management. Many facilities also offer special “memory care units” for residents with dementia.

Costs for assisted living usually run between $3,000 and $6,000 per month depending on location and services needed. Most residents pay for assisted living from personal funds, while some have long-term care insurance policies. And many state Medicaid programs today also cover some assisted living costs for financially eligible residents.

Another similar, but less expensive option to look into is “board and care homes.” These offer many of the same services as assisted living facilities but in a much smaller home setting.

Your Area Aging Agency is again a good resource for finding assisted living facilities and board care homes, as is Caring.com.

Nursing homes: If your mom needs ongoing medical and personal care or has very limited mobility, a nursing home, which provides 24-hour skilled nursing care is the next option. To find a good one, use Medicare’s nursing home compare tool at Medicare.gov/care-compare. This tool will not only help you locate nursing homes in your area, it also provides a 5-star rating system on recent health inspections, staffing, quality of care, and overall rating.

But be aware that nursing home care is very expensive, costing anywhere between $4,500 and $13,000 per month for a semi-private room depending on where you live. Most residents pay from either personal funds, a long-term care insurance policy or through Medicaid after their savings are depleted.

Continuing-care retirement communities (CCRC’s): If your mom has the financial resources, a “CCRC” is another option that provides all levels of housing (independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing home care) in one convenient location. But these communities typically require a hefty entrance fee that can range from $20,000 to $500,000 or more, plus ongoing monthly service fees that vary from around $2,000 to over $4,000. To search for CCRC’s visit Caring.com.

Need Help?

If you’re not sure what your mom needs, consider hiring an aging life care expert (AgingLifeCare.org) who can assess your mom and find her appropriate housing for a fee – usually between $300 and $800. Or you can use a senior care advising service like A Place for Mom (APlaceForMom.com) for free. They get paid from the senior living facilities in their network.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

Savvy Senior

How to Get Your Affairs in Order

Dear Savvy Senior,

I would like to get my personal, legal and financial information organized so my kids will know what’s going on when I’m no longer around. Can you offer any tips on the best way to do this?

Unorganized Emma

Dear Emma,

Organizing your important papers and getting your personal and financial affairs in order is a smart idea and wonderful gift to your loved ones. Here are some tips to get you started.

Get Organized

The first step in getting your affairs in order is to gather up all your important personal, financial and legal information so you can arrange it in a format that will benefit you now, and your loved ones later.

Then you’ll need to sit down and create various lists of important information and instructions of how you want certain things handled when you die or if you become incapacitated. Here’s a checklist of areas you need to focus on.

PERSONAL INFORMATION

Contacts : Make a master list of names and phone numbers of close friends, doctors, and professional advisers such as your lawyer, accountant, broker and insurance agent.

: Make a master list of names and phone numbers of close friends, doctors, and professional advisers such as your lawyer, accountant, broker and insurance agent. Medical information : Include a list of medications you take, along with any allergies and illnesses.

: Include a list of medications you take, along with any allergies and illnesses. Personal documents : Include such items as your birth certificate, Social Security card, marriage license, military discharge papers, etc.

: Include such items as your birth certificate, Social Security card, marriage license, military discharge papers, etc. Secured places : List all the places you keep under lock and key such as safe deposit boxes, safe combination, security alarms, etc.

: List all the places you keep under lock and key such as safe deposit boxes, safe combination, security alarms, etc. Digital assets : Make a list of all your digital assets, including everything from social media accounts to online banking accounts to home utilities that you manage online. It should include usernames and passwords. Use Rutgers Digital Assets Inventory Worksheet (njaes.rutgers.edu/money/pdfs/digital-assets-worksheet.pdf) as a guide.

: Make a list of all your digital assets, including everything from social media accounts to online banking accounts to home utilities that you manage online. It should include usernames and passwords. Use Rutgers Digital Assets Inventory Worksheet (njaes.rutgers.edu/money/pdfs/digital-assets-worksheet.pdf) as a guide. Pets : If you have a pet, give instructions for the care of the animal.

: If you have a pet, give instructions for the care of the animal. End of life: Indicate your wishes for organ and tissue donation and write out your funeral instructions. If you’ve made pre-arrangements with a funeral home include a copy of agreement, their contact information and whether you’ve prepaid or not.

LEGAL DOCUMENTS

Will, trust and estate plan : Include the original copy of your will and other estate planning documents you’ve made.

: Include the original copy of your will and other estate planning documents you’ve made. Financial power of attorney : This document names someone you trust to handle money matters if you’re incapacitated.

: This document names someone you trust to handle money matters if you’re incapacitated. Advance health care directives: This includes a living will and medical power of attorney, which spell out your wishes regarding your end-of-life medical treatment when you can no longer make decisions for yourself.

FINANCIAL RECORDS

Financial accounts : Make a list of all your bank accounts, brokerage and mutual fund accounts, and any other financial assets you have.

: Make a list of all your bank accounts, brokerage and mutual fund accounts, and any other financial assets you have. Debts and liabilities : Make a list of any loans, leases or debts you have – mortgages owed, car loans, student loans, medical bills, credit card debts. Also, make a list of all credit and charge cards, including the card numbers and contact information.

: Make a list of any loans, leases or debts you have – mortgages owed, car loans, student loans, medical bills, credit card debts. Also, make a list of all credit and charge cards, including the card numbers and contact information. Company benefits : List any retirement plans, pensions or health benefits from your current or former employer including the contact information of the benefits administrator.

: List any retirement plans, pensions or health benefits from your current or former employer including the contact information of the benefits administrator. Insurance : List the insurance policies you have (life, long-term care, home, auto, Medicare, Medigap, prescription drug, etc.) including the policy numbers, agents, and phone numbers.

: List the insurance policies you have (life, long-term care, home, auto, Medicare, Medigap, prescription drug, etc.) including the policy numbers, agents, and phone numbers. Property : List real estate, vehicles and other properties you own, rent or lease and include documents such as deeds, titles, and loan or lease agreements.

: List real estate, vehicles and other properties you own, rent or lease and include documents such as deeds, titles, and loan or lease agreements. Taxes: Include the location of your tax records and your tax preparer’s contact information.

Keep all your organized information and files together in one convenient location, ideally in a fireproof filing cabinet or safe in your home. Also be sure to review and update it every year, and don’t forget to tell your kids where they can find it.

If you need help, get a copy of “Get It Together: Organize Your Records So Your Family Won’t Have To” at Nolo.com for $17.50 for the downloadable versions, or $20 for a printed copy.

