PINEHURST, NC — March 15, 2022 — This two-door beauty of a sports coupe has all the class and quality that long have identified BMW as the world-class automotive manufacture it is, and has been, since the company was founded in 1916 in Germany as Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bavarian Motor Works). Sleek, aerodynamic lines and clean, classy chassis is coupled with the drivability and responsive handling you expect from a BMW as it hugs the road and eclipses turns.

What’s more, this is a “legacy” car that hearkens to the German auto maker’s own history. BMW radically changed the course of motor technology when, in the early 1920s, an engineer named Max Fritz designed the ground-breaking IVa engine for Rapp Motorenwerke. Rapp merged with BMW in 1916 and the new company began manufacturing its legendary motorcycles. It was not until 1928 that the Dixi, BMW’s first automobile, was produced and less than a decade later, the iconic 328, which made automobile history by defining the concept of the sports car. Thus, the evolution from then to today.

The engine in the 230i is a 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo inline, 4-cylinder, 16-valve engine with variable valve control and high-precision direct injection and while you might think four horses don’t have enough spunk to power a sports coup, don’t underestimate this a powerhouse of an engine. The 8-speed sport automatic transmission is seamless and the “M” sport suspension affords options with BMW’s Driving Dynamics Control, which allows you to operate in various driving modes.

Incredible as that is, what’s even more incredible is the price. Fully loaded, this head-turning, elegant sports coupe comes in around $46,000—a third less than what we had estimated before we read the specifications. Included as standard equipment is the “M” Sport Package detailing, 19-inch “M” double-spoke, bi-color 79 wheels; satin aluminum exterior and black high-gloss trim, ambient lighting, auto-dimming mirrors side and rear, LED headlights 3-spoke leather wrapped “M” sport steering wheel, shadowline exterior trim, and anthracite headliner.

There’s all the Wi-Fi electronic capability, including CarPlay/android auto compatibility and wireless charging. The Harman Kardon surround-sound system is symphony hall quality when you tune into your favorite Sirius radio station.

Let’s talks safety: the BMW 230i has active blind spot detection, lane departure warning, park distance control, dynamic cruise control and Live Cockpit Plus Navigation with multi-input iDrive voice controller—a safety feature in of itself because it keeps your hands on the wheel. Furthermore, front and rear HPS head protection system, seat-mounted front side-impact bags, and knee airbags for both driver and front passenger. Active Driving Assistant features frontal collision warning, active blind spot detections, and lane departure warning, and front and rear park distance control with rear-view camera guides you with assurance.

Comfort features include multi-zone climate control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and power memory electronically adjustable front sport seats for both driver and front passenger. Despite the comfort of the folding rear-seat headrests, the rear seat is not roomy—you have to be svelte and athletic or under the age of ten to climb into the second row. But the redeeming feature is a 40/20/40 split fold-down, through-load seat which adds to the storage and trunk capacity.

BMW’s Ultimate Care™ $0- Maintenance Program is free for the first three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first on scheduled maintenance—which means, you spend nothing for engine oil services, cabin microfilter, vehicle checks, air filter, spark plugs, and brake fluid in the scope of that timeline/mileage.

Speaking about mileage, this beauty gets an incredible 35 mpg highway and commendable 26 city.

Personally, I found the brake a bit sensitive, and it took some time for me to “become one” with the pedal. The seats adjust fluidly but if you, like me, have a husband who rides low in the driver’s seat, and you, like me, tend to raise the seat to ride high, then forewarn your man because if you don’t, then you, like me, will make him unhappy when he hits his head. And that reminds me, unlike most sports coupes, this one is easy to get in and out—if you’re the driver or riding shotgun. If you are a regular reader of our column, then you know about the ones we’ve had to roll out of on bended knee. Not a pretty sight.

Brand loyalty still remains a factor in car sales, though that factor has dulled somewhat with the influx of cars from Japan and Korea over the past couple of decades. This said, BMW retains its high brand loyalty and for very good reason—for after all, BMW is the Ultimate Driving Machine®, as they—and millions of proud BMW owners, are wont to say.

