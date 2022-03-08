Full Spectrum Hemp CBD as Anti-Inflammatory for Dogs

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 8, 2022 — CBD, known as cannabidiol, is one of many active cannabinoids found in hemp. Cannabinoids are chemical compounds that interact with the body’s native regulatory system.

According to reports, the cannabidiol oil segment revenue was over $1.7 billion in 2020.

Over 100 active cannabinoid compounds are found in cannabis, including CBD and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). THC is a well-known cannabinoid because it produces the psychoactive effects that recreational marijuana users are after.

In contrast to THC, CBD oil is considered non-psychoactive and an anti inflammatory for dogs because it doesn’t produce the high associated with cannabis. Researchers have uncovered evidence that CBD contains properties that reduce anxiety, convulsions, nausea, or inflammation.

And this is why hemp CBD has become hugely popular in several different medicinal treatments, including for dogs with behavior problems or joint pain.

Hemp CBD Oil

Cannabis is bi-modal, producing both large fiber type and small cannabinoid type hemp. The French first built an industrial hemp plant back in 1895, near Barcelona.

Today, most of the commercial use of cannabis is for hemp fiber and seed oil. These plants can also be used for construction, transportation, insulation, clothing, paper, and fuel.

Cannabinoid type hemp is also known as medical marijuana. It contains high levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), while industrial hemp contains low levels (0.3 percent). Recreational drug use is illegal in many places, while commercial use is legal in some countries under the radar.

How does CBD Work for Dogs?

The endocannabinoid system can be found in all mammals, and it uses cannabinoids to maintain homeostasis. Cannabinoids bind together with cannabinoid receptors, found throughout our bodies but primarily in our brains. They regulate mood, memory, appetite, pain sensation, immune response, and sleep.

The typical first steps taken to treat an animal with medical cannabis are similar to that of a human. The initial step is to rule out any underlying diseases or conditions that might be causing the symptoms.

After all, causes have been ruled out, the veterinarian and pet owner must understand how CBD works in the body.

The endocannabinoid system maintains a healthy balance in our bodies, so when it comes to conditions such as cancer, inflammation, epilepsy, anxiety, chronic pain, arthritis, and seizures – cannabinoids play an integral role in helping our pets feel better faster.

In the case of cancer, cannabinoids have been found to reduce the size of tumors and eliminate some cancers. In epilepsy, CBD is just as effective as traditional pharmaceutical treatments.

In short, hemp CBD oil can be a life-saving product for many different conditions in dogs and humans.

What is Full Spectrum Hemp CBD?

The term “full-spectrum” describes CBD products containing various other cannabinoids present in the hemp plant. These additional cannabinoids help augment and encourage a more robust response from the endocannabinoid system.

Hemp plants, scientifically known as Cannabis sativa L, are naturally low in THC and high in CBD. The male plant bears pollen sacs containing fertilizing cannabinoids, pressed into a powdery substance called hashish.

Cannabis rich in THC and low in other cannabinoids is referred to as marijuana, while hemp that contains a high percentage of CBD is often referred to as “industrial” hemp.

There is quite a lot of confusion surrounding the difference between hemp and marijuana. Cannabis is a member of the Cannabis sativa family, but that’s where their similarities end. Marijuana contains high levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which causes the psychoactive effects associated with smoking pot – lethargy, lack of focus, depression, anxiety, and paranoia.

Hemp carries less than 0.3 percent of THC, which means it is impossible to get high from ingesting hemp CBD oil or using any other hemp products. Hemp CBD oil will not produce any psychoactive effects because THC levels are so low in this product. Your dog ends up getting hemp CBD oil with the entourage effect – all of the cannabinoids working together to produce a more desirable result.

Why Choose Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil For Dogs?

CBD works on your dog’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which consists of many cannabinoid receptors throughout their body. When dogs ingest cannabis, whether by eating edibles or inhaling/consuming CBD oil, the cannabinoids bind to cannabinoid receptors found throughout their bodies and brains.

The activation of the ECS acts as an anti-inflammatory for dogs and sets off a series of reactions that help reduce pain, inflammation, and anxiety.

What Is Included In Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Dog Treats?

The Entourage Effect refers to the phenomenon of the many cannabinoids and other compounds in hemp working together to provide the desired effect. The Entourage Effect is responsible for the numerous healing benefits of consuming this cannabinoid found in industrial hemp.

Cannabinoids work better as a team than as individuals, as was illustrated by Sativex (a pharmaceutical version of cannabis), which has been found to be more effective than a single-compound drug.

CBD products made from industrial hemp will contain CBD and other naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes (essential oils), and flavonoids (plant compounds that give fruits their color). CBD oil for pets has the same benefits as one would find in cannabis oil for humans.

What Are The Uses Of Giving Your Dog Full Spectrum Hemp CBD?

There is a wide range of documented health benefits associated with hemp CBD. These include anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, analgesic, anti-anxiety properties, and many others.

* Analgesia – Pain reduction

* Cancer preventative – Helps stop/slow cancer cell growth

* Anxiety relief – Relieves stress, calms overactive minds

* Anti-inflammatory – Reduces pain and swelling, treats neuroinflammation

* Mood stabilization – CBD regulates mood swings in dogs with behavioral issues. It helps to prevent/treat depression in dogs that are living through stressful times or have traumatic experiences

* Anti-tumoral – CBD slows the rate of cancer cell growth and may even induce tumor cell death.

* Anticonvulsant – CBD has anti-seizure properties that can help treat dogs with epilepsy.

* Low blood sugar levels: Helps prevent/manage diabetes in dogs by regulating insulin production and consumption, giving your pet an extra boost of energy.

* Improves digestion – CBD can help treat dogs with chronic stomach issues, such as vomiting and diarrhea. It also effectively treats chronic bowel conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It also helps expel gas from the digestive tract without flatulence side effects.

Final Thoughts

Your dog must have access to the entire cannabinoid profile in hemp. It ensures that all cannabinoids work together synergistically, giving you a more significant result than CBD alone.