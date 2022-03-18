Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating Covid-19

16 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Thanks to New Yorkers remaining vigilant and getting vaccinated, our state continues to make strides in fighting the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine continues to be our most critical tool in keeping our positivity and hospitalization rates down, but we need to continue encouraging friends and loved ones to get vaccinated and boosted when they can. Parents and guardians should get their children vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 128,877

Total Positive – 2,089

Percent Positive – 1.62%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.76%

Patient Hospitalization – 978 (-31)

Patients Newly Admitted – 126

Patients in ICU – 157 (+4)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 82 (-4)

Total Discharges – 289,057 (+152)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,024

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,958

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,285,153

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,891

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,671

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Capital Region 8.97 9.56 9.05 Central New York 22.00 26.21 24.91 Finger Lakes 6.99 7.77 7.24 Long Island 7.17 6.89 7.20 Mid-Hudson 8.03 8.50 8.56 Mohawk Valley 11.60 13.07 12.63 New York City 10.18 10.15 10.38 North Country 15.48 16.57 16.26 Southern Tier 12.75 13.25 11.96 Western New York 6.82 7.10 7.23 Statewide 9.69 10.03 10.02

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Capital Region 2.27% 2.36% 2.47% Central New York 5.21% 5.69% 5.65% Finger Lakes 2.09% 2.20% 2.19% Long Island 1.69% 1.67% 1.78% Mid-Hudson 1.64% 1.80% 1.94% Mohawk Valley 2.70% 2.75% 3.02% New York City 1.28% 1.28% 1.33% North Country 3.34% 3.49% 3.54% Southern Tier 2.32% 2.32% 2.23% Western New York 1.79% 1.82% 1.85% Statewide 1.65% 1.71% 1.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Bronx 0.70% 0.71% 0.76% Kings 1.34% 1.35% 1.37% New York 1.73% 1.72% 1.81% Queens 1.05% 1.08% 1.14% Richmond 1.18% 1.07% 1.09%

Yesterday 2,089 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,935,921. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,415 34 Allegany 8,869 3 Broome 44,737 21 Cattaraugus 15,328 8 Cayuga 15,854 24 Chautauqua 23,443 9 Chemung 21,141 9 Chenango 9,210 3 Clinton 16,531 20 Columbia 9,964 5 Cortland 10,396 7 Delaware 7,616 2 Dutchess 63,530 31 Erie 206,954 95 Essex 5,548 13 Franklin 9,300 16 Fulton 12,443 11 Genesee 13,584 6 Greene 8,506 5 Hamilton 852 – Herkimer 13,635 14 Jefferson 19,818 11 Lewis 6,118 – Livingston 11,545 8 Madison 12,856 11 Monroe 150,122 63 Montgomery 11,763 6 Nassau 400,265 158 Niagara 47,491 18 NYC 2,285,531 802 Oneida 52,605 37 Onondaga 109,206 118 Ontario 19,671 9 Orange 105,870 40 Orleans 8,551 1 Oswego 25,409 29 Otsego 9,756 8 Putnam 23,416 3 Rensselaer 31,079 7 Rockland 91,629 29 Saratoga 45,609 29 Schenectady 32,587 23 Schoharie 4,951 6 Schuyler 3,407 2 Seneca 5,830 6 St. Lawrence 20,855 20 Steuben 19,718 19 Suffolk 424,214 105 Sullivan 18,276 4 Tioga 10,596 6 Tompkins 17,883 30 Ulster 31,114 16 Warren 13,413 6 Washington 11,961 12 Wayne 17,039 7 Westchester 248,324 101 Wyoming 8,251 3 Yates 3,336 –

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 54 36 66.7% 18 33.3% Central New York 55 32 58.2% 23 41.8% Finger Lakes 143 50 35.0% 93 65.0% Long Island 150 61 40.7% 89 59.3% Mid-Hudson 82 27 32.9% 55 67.1% Mohawk Valley 26 12 46.2% 14 53.8% New York City 322 122 37.9% 200 62.1% North Country 37 12 32.4% 25 67.6% Southern Tier 41 16 39.0% 25 61.0% Western New York 68 36 52.9% 32 47.1% Statewide 978 404 41.3% 574 58.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,024. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 1 Erie 1 Kings 3 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 New York 2 Queens 2 Richmond 1 Suffolk 2 Tompkins 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,198 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,460 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 967,559 109 885,492 131 Central New York 647,146 61 598,890 78 Finger Lakes 866,049 112 803,380 152 Long Island 2,188,900 317 1,947,968 576 Mid-Hudson 1,709,853 343 1,500,639 409 Mohawk Valley 325,756 53 303,212 52 New York City 8,036,306 2,035 7,129,284 2,757 North Country 305,279 64 276,556 72 Southern Tier 440,249 44 403,287 61 Western New York 956,620 60 879,774 172 Statewide 16,443,717 3,198 14,728,482 4,460 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 461,373 297 1,619 Central New York 308,349 195 1,190 Finger Lakes 481,710 312 1,712 Long Island 1,129,478 953 6,393 Mid-Hudson 862,346 835 5,064 Mohawk Valley 164,650 122 682 New York City 2,951,953 3,726 21,574 North Country 145,709 136 839 Southern Tier 220,027 299 925 Western New York 524,392 284 1,935 Statewide 7,249,987 7,159 41,933

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

