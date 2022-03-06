Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating Covid-19 As of March 5, 2022

Hospital Admissions 7-Day Average Down 20% From Prior Week

Lowest Hospitalizations Since August 11

16 Covid-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we continue to make progress with the pandemic across New York State, it’s critical that we follow the smart steps that put us in this position in the first place,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines and boosters work, and are our most powerful tool in beating back this virus. We will continue to encourage every New Yorker to get the vaccine, get the booster dose, and stay home if you feel sick.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 154,544

Total Positive – 2,574

Percent Positive – 1.67%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.60%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,541 (-90)

Patients Newly Admitted – 172

Patients in ICU – 282 (+7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 150 (+9)

Total Discharges – 286,864 (+235)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,819

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,418

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,108,989

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 20,984

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 324,532

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Capital Region 12.43 12.59 11.39 Central New York 20.78 20.17 20.52 Finger Lakes 8.25 7.94 7.78 Long Island 8.10 7.57 7.41 Mid-Hudson 8.29 7.81 8.58 Mohawk Valley 13.63 13.16 11.86 New York City 8.08 7.91 8.81 North Country 19.33 19.16 18.58 Southern Tier 17.08 17.76 16.27 Western New York 9.74 9.54 9.06 Statewide 9.65 9.40 9.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Capital Region 3.05% 3.09% 2.79% Central New York 4.85% 4.59% 4.58% Finger Lakes 2.70% 2.47% 2.32% Long Island 1.79% 1.68% 1.66% Mid-Hudson 1.70% 1.58% 1.59% Mohawk Valley 2.70% 2.61% 2.43% New York City 1.09% 1.04% 1.09% North Country 4.77% 4.56% 4.15% Southern Tier 2.83% 2.85% 2.69% Western New York 2.99% 2.86% 2.66% Statewide 1.71% 1.63% 1.60%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Thursday, March 3, 2022 Friday, March 4, 2022 Bronx 0.79% 0.71% 0.87% Kings 0.96% 0.94% 1.00% New York 1.30% 1.28% 1.33% Queens 1.16% 1.07% 1.04% Richmond 1.29% 1.26% 1.26%

Yesterday 2,574 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,912,822. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,101 44 Allegany 8,824 10 Broome 44,477 27 Cattaraugus 15,218 5 Cayuga 15,686 17 Chautauqua 23,372 6 Chemung 21,024 13 Chenango 9,162 5 Clinton 16,368 17 Columbia 9,902 8 Cortland 10,316 5 Delaware 7,573 – Dutchess 63,297 21 Erie 206,126 65 Essex 5,477 6 Franklin 9,139 10 Fulton 12,300 7 Genesee 13,540 1 Greene 8,459 – Hamilton 836 1 Herkimer 13,561 5 Jefferson 19,652 12 Lewis 6,099 2 Livingston 11,494 7 Madison 12,742 14 Monroe 149,523 59 Montgomery 11,687 9 Nassau 398,883 121 Niagara 47,299 16 NYC 2,275,963 1,299 Oneida 52,286 27 Onondaga 107,652 129 Ontario 19,535 12 Orange 105,547 118 Orleans 8,533 2 Oswego 25,098 16 Otsego 9,677 6 Putnam 23,336 7 Rensselaer 30,904 13 Rockland 91,290 53 Saratoga 45,250 28 Schenectady 32,419 19 Schoharie 4,914 2 Schuyler 3,389 1 Seneca 5,766 3 St. Lawrence 20,595 33 Steuben 19,572 13 Suffolk 423,073 79 Sullivan 18,210 6 Tioga 10,513 2 Tompkins 17,564 34 Ulster 30,909 13 Warren 13,318 9 Washington 11,875 5 Wayne 16,917 7 Westchester 247,036 121 Wyoming 8,232 2 Yates 3,312 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 106 61 57.5% 45 42.5% Central New York 58 36 62.1% 22 37.9% Finger Lakes 242 93 38.4% 149 61.6% Long Island 230 93 40.4% 137 59.6% Mid-Hudson 110 47 42.7% 63 57.3% Mohawk Valley 36 20 55.6% 16 44.4% New York City 539 214 39.7% 325 60.3% North Country 47 15 31.9% 32 68.1% Southern Tier 63 29 46.0% 34 54.0% Western New York 110 56 50.9% 54 49.1% Statewide 1,541 664 43.1% 877 56.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,819. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Dutchess 1 Erie 3 Greene 1 Kings 2 Nassau 2 New York 2 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 4,828 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 5,996 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 966,014 184 883,546 207 Central New York 646,439 118 597,864 134 Finger Lakes 864,592 190 801,427 233 Long Island 2,184,641 649 1,940,523 910 Mid-Hudson 1,706,029 531 1,495,093 595 Mohawk Valley 325,262 88 302,510 77 New York City 8,014,918 2,691 7,098,432 3,360 North Country 304,138 114 275,365 92 Southern Tier 439,665 77 402,604 119 Western New York 954,954 186 877,354 269 Statewide 16,406,652 4,828 14,674,718 5,996

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 457,925 454 3,034 Central New York 305,905 289 1,746 Finger Lakes 478,338 395 2,729 Long Island 1,117,231 1,269 17,772 Mid-Hudson 852,467 1,218 13,299 Mohawk Valley 163,217 188 1,177 New York City 2,906,985 5,320 158,378 North Country 143,914 166 1,000 Southern Tier 218,260 246 1,739 Western New York 520,314 470 3,422 Statewide 7,164,556 10,015 204,296

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

