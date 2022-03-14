How to Work Less and Live More!

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — March 14, 2022 — It’s the dream of many people to spend less time at work and more time on the things they love, but if you aren’t independently wealthy and no one is supporting you, how do you do this? It may seem impossible, but every day, people with ordinary lives, jobs, and backgrounds can do this. This can have a huge impact on your quality of life, giving you the time to spend on what matters most to you. Below are a few ways to accomplish this.

Be More Frugal

Becoming more frugal is unlikely to mean that you never have to work again unless you already have a significant amount of savings and investments. However, it can mean that you will stress less about money and need to work less. As a result, you might end up working part-time or in a lower-stress industry. Take a look at your expenses, including the big things such as accommodation, and think about ways to cut your spending.

Defer Gratification

The above suggestion can help you in the shorter term, or it can help you take the long view. Once you’ve cut your expenses, you could step up the amount of work that you do and put as much of it into savings and investments as possible. Some people do this and can retire early, even as early as their 40s. Be sure to think about your priorities before you set off on this path. You may find that you don’t want to spend a couple of decades or more working as hard as you may have to to make this happen.

Look for Passive Income Opportunities

A great way to supplement and perhaps even eventually replace your income entirely is to look for passive income opportunities. These are essentially ways for you to bring in money without doing much or while doing very little. Affiliate links on a blog you maintain, which give you money every time someone follows a link from your blog to a site where you are an affiliate, are one example.

Another is writing an eBook that people can pay for and then download. Most people who do well with passive income have several different streams, and it doesn’t all come from online sources either. For example, you could invest in real estate without taking on all the responsibility of being or even hiring a property manager. Instead, you can review a guide to learn more about a real estate investment trust. With a REIT, you don’t have to purchase an entire property or deal with the issues accompanying ownership. However, you can still earn rental income and see the property appreciate.

Do What You Love

There’s another option that doesn’t involve finding ways to work less. Instead, it’s about finding ways to make work no longer seem like work. In other words, do something that you love that also pays you. Of course, not everyone can make money off of things they love, and not everyone wants to–sometimes, turning your avocation into your job can spoil your enjoyment. But this is a viable option if there’s any way to turn the thing you do into something marketable.