In Memoriam: Hon. Gilbert Rabin – June 10, 1923 – March 12, 2022

YONKERS, MY — March 12, 2022 — Superlatives of every conceivable measure barely exemplify, much less extoll the humanity, and the vast societal interests and contribution to society by Gilbert Rabin. The Tarrytown, New York Yonkers City Court judge, lawyer, Man of the Year, was involved with Children’s Hearing Education and Research, Israel Bonds, among other disparate interests. His personal demeanor exemplified his trajectory toward excellence and accomplishment few could or would fathom. Respect, empathy and compassion for people were shown and revealed when he used the weapons by which he ameliorated injustice as a lawyer, and as the City of Yonkers Chief Justice.

Judge Rabin is survived by his children, Dr. Jill M. Rabin, Corey B. Rabin, Esq, and Marni Rabin-Marron, four grandchildren Erick Rabin, Casey Rabin-Feldman, Aaron Rabin, and Abraham Marron, nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law, Audrey Segall and Doris Rabin. Judge Rabin was predeceased by his wife, Zita in 2016.

He was a Founding Partner of Rabin Panero & Herrick, engaged in General Practice with offices in New York City, White Plains, and Yonkers, NY.

Services will be conducted Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. DST at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 21 W. Broad Street Mt. Vernon, N.Y. 10552. Tel: 914-664-6800.

Associate Raphael & Conlon, New York City, 1948-1950. Senior partner Rabin & Green, 1950-1973. Sole practice Yonkers, New York, 1974-1982.

Judge, Chief Judge City Court of Yonkers, 1982-1994. Judicial hearing officer New York Supreme Court, 9th Judicial District, since 1994. Supervisor jury selection Supreme Court, Westchester County, New York.

Lecturer New York State Judicial Sems. Legislation advisor, Member New York State Assembly, Yonkers, 1966—1970. Justice City of Yonkers, 1970—1982.