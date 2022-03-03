John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo, Review the 2022 CT5 V-Series Blackwing, Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On The Level – Thursday, March 3, 2022 – 10am-12Noon EST

Listen to the broadcast live via the following hyperlink …  http://tobtr.com/s/12064873

Listeners may make inquiry or comment when staying on topic by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201.

All callers will be asked to share their first name so that we may address them respectfully.

Driving Me Crazy automotive review Columnists Laurie and John Wiles.

PINEHURST, NC, and YONKERS, NY — March 2, 2022 — John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo,  share their impressions and review of the 2022 CT5 V-Series Blackwing. From 10-10:30am EST.

Brian Harrod, Yonkers Newswire Publisher/Editor shares the concerns and issues that are most pertinent with respect to the City of Yonkers. From 10:30-11:30am EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor presents his updates regarding Russia’s continuing effort to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty. From 11:30am-12Noon EST.

