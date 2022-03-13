John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Domestic Political Analyst / Pundit, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, March 14, 2022 from 10am-12Noon

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12064887

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — March 14, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher/Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

We glean the issues discussed on John Bailey’s “People To Be Heard” TV broadcast interview of Westchester County Board Chairman Benjamin Boykin representing District 5 with respect to the challenges faced and ameliorated by the Westchester Recovery Task Force We make inquiry over efforts undertaken by the White Plains Business Improvement District’s march into self care at grooming, beauty, skin care, and specialty services in downtown White Plains with 25% off discounts. Learn those offering the discounts at www.WPBID.com. Learn of the the Gedney Association’s progress in their development plans. Study the latest Covid-19 infection numbers as presented New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on March 13th. From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst/Pundit attends the second ½ hour segment.

Axios reports that top Democratic operatives see expanding defections by Hispanic voters to the GOP, worsening Democrats’ outlook for November’s midterms. Democrats had hoped this might be a phenomenon specific to the Trump era, but new polling shows it accelerating, worrying party strategists about the top of the ticket in 2024. Is there a known understanding as to why people are gravitating to the Republicans? Are the Democrats faltering on the world stage, such as over Ukraine? Has Russia’s bold steps against Ukraine undermined America’s negotiating capacity. Do Hispanics view Putin’s posture stronger than Biden’s? What, if anything, will it take to change that perspective? The Hill reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) had appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” when host Dana Bash asked the senator if it was a mistake to not send fighter jets to Poland. Klobuchar referred to remarks from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said the aircraft could become a target for Russian forces. While Klobuchar said she had sympathy for the administration’s decision, the former presidential candidate said she had told the White House that she wants U.S. fighter jets sent to the region if the time is right. “I have made clear to them — I spoke to the president himself about 10 days ago about this — I’d like to see the planes over there,” Klobuchar told Bash. Axios reports that Native American voting rights advocates from the Navajo Nation to Rosebud Sioux aren’t just waiting for federal legislation to protect Indigenous voters. They are taking pages from Black civil rights activists to organize Native American voters themselves. The small percentage of Native Americans is forcing advocates to aggressively build coalitions with Latinos and Black activists to avoid being ignored any longer. The Hill report that thousands of citizens rallied across the European continent on Sunday in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Protesters in Germany marched from Berlin’s Alexanderplatz square to a site near the Brandenburg Gate, many carrying blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and banners that read “Stop the War” and “Peace and Solidarity for the people in Ukraine,” as noted by The Associated Press. Anti-war protests were also held in numerous European cities such as Warsaw, London, Frankfurt, Milan, and Naples. From 10:30-11am EST.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor delves into the latest hyperlocal, city, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. 11am-12Noon EST.