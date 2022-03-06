John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Domestic Political Analyst / Pundit, Robert Kesten, President of AFTAP/PDHRE/Shulamith Institute for Human Rights Action, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, March 7, 2022 from 10am-12Noon

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12064878

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

Subjects to be discussed are defined via this hyperlink:

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — March 7, 2022 — We open the Monday, March 7, 2022nd broadcast of Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, Publisher/Editor of the White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools on March 2nd noted that permission being granted not to wear a mask in NY State, of the schools he visited, about 50% remained mask and the other 50% did not. There will be no increase in the Proposed School Budget Property Tax Rate Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca announced in his Friday Noon virtual update update.The Superintendent said the proposed budget to be introduced to the Board of Education planned a new capital spending program to upgrade all buildings grounds, athletic facilities across the school district properties, which will be funded by debt obligations being retired and then renewed on to continue modernizing the district at no cost to tax payers in the 2022-23 budget. Details are expected to be provided Monday evening at the regular Board of Education Meeting. We make inquiry regarding the Gedney Association’s progress in their development plans. From 10-10:30am

Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst/Pundit opens the second segment.

The Hill reports that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol laid out a weighty claim this week: that former President Donald Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy in his effort to unwind the 2020 election. But experts say that the panel has more work to do in order to convince federal prosecutors of the case against him. Former President Donald Trump and longtime conservative attorney John Eastman were engaged in a criminal conspiracy of obstruction and subversion ultimately angling to overturn the results of the 2020 election, attorneys investigating the U.S. Capitol attack alleged in court Wednesday. The Daily Kos writes that allegations are significant and have emerged as the panel continues its dogged pursuit of Eastman’s records and emails in civil court. The attorney was revealed last year to be the author of a memo strategizing how then-Vice President Mike Pence could overstep his constitutional authority to stop or delay the certification of Electoral College votes. What information must be found to convince the prosecutors. Has politics become a scenario of political hyperbole that has held the voter in check? When are the allegations expected to be proven and what is missing to convince federal prosecutors. In dropping the mask and proof-of-vax mandates, NYC Mayor Adams gave one directive to New Yorkers: It’s time to party. “We have become so boring as a city. I want all my parades back, every one of them,” he said. After a 2-years hibernation hiatus of sorts, will the return to the normal of the past resuscitate the economy and elevate President Joe Biden’s political prospects. Will that have an impact in this year’s mid-term election process? The Washington Post on March 5th reported that Pence says there’s no room in the GOP for ‘apologists for Putin in a veiled swipe at Trump. While Pence did not explicitly refer to the former president by name, Trump has been among the loudest, and only, Republican voices supporting Putin. Trump recently described Putin as “smart,” “savvy” and “a genius,” while insisting the attack on Ukraine never would have happened on his watch.“The problem is not that Putin is smart — which of course he’s smart,” Trump said last week, “but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb. Dumb. So dumb.” Yet on the 4th of March, The Daily Kos reported Russia has gotten in deeper than they ever thought possible […] to a certain extent because of the weapons that I gave, and that the Ukrainians used so well, I mean they used so well, amazing. […] So I think Russia is, something could be done with them right now, because they’re not looking so good […] … They have to stop killing these people, they’re killing all these people and they have to stop it. And they have to stop it now. But they don’t respect the United States … this is a holocaust, this is a horrible thing that is happening, you’re witnessing and you’re seeing it on television every night. Who can believe that this, they’re taking army tanks and they’re taking missiles and shooting them into buildings…Interesting choice of words — holocaust — considering Putin’s claim to be “de-nazifying” Ukraine, and the fact that its president is Jewish and has Holocaust victims in his family. Was that intentional? Hard to say with the word salads that so easily spew from that mouth (Donald Trump? … It’s a very big shift, as the papers are saying, from calling Putin “smart” last week. Since the man is still the cult leader of the GOP, look for a thundering, baaing herd of Republicans to echo that big shift, in the same sincerely indignant almost-human tone. — “Does such sentence structure and expression put into question whether Trump is losing whatever gravitas he ever held? From 10:30-11am EST.

Robert Kesten, based in Lewisboro, NY, is a global executive with experience at the highest levels of government, business and NGO interaction. Tackling diverse and complex issues in conflict zones. Robert Kesten is President of AFTAP/PDHRE/Shulamith Institute for Human Rights Action. We get reacquainted with his passion, advocacy, attributes, and responsibilities. Fortuitously, this week brings us face to face with #womenshistorymonth and March 8th, #internationalwomensday, we therefore begin our weekly conversations at this time in celebration and discourse with his synopsis of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the first document to recognize women on the world stage as equals in every way. And lastly, he divulges that Florida Republicans are fast-tracking the anti-LGBTQ+ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and notes there will be a final vote in the Senate Monday, or Tuesday! From 11-11:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor delves into the latest hyperlocal, city, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. 11:30am-12Noon EST.