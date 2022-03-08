The Ossining Tribune Edition

OSSINING, NY — March 8, 2022 — As petitioning for the June primary gets underway, volunteers will be knocking on the doors of registered Democrats asking them to sign petitions to get their candidate on the ballot. Voters can only sign for one candidate and have it count, so choose wisely! I am writing to share why I support Dana Levenberg for New York State Assembly, and why I hope readers of this letter will join me in supporting her as well.

From the moment I met Dana, I knew she was special. Her energy, compassion, and intelligence were on full display in her pursuit of the project she was starting at the time, the Ossining Micro Fund (OMF), which she co-founded with fellow District 95 powerhouse (and current Chair of the Westchester County Board of Legislators), Catherine Borgia. The OMF, a non-profit offering interest-free loans to individuals and families facing unexpected financial obstacles, is still going strong, a testament to the vision of its founders and their ability to bring together the right people and resources to get things done.

In 2008, I offered Dana a position in my office as my Communications Director, and before long she was my Chief of Staff. I saw firsthand her incredible work ethic and persistence, as she diligently assisted my constituents in every way possible. She represented me well in regional activities and on economic development committees, where she gained important friends and allies throughout the Hudson Valley.

When she left my Assembly office to become Ossining Town Supervisor, I knew she would do an incredible job for the people of her town, and she has – including consistently seeking my support for important state grant funding. I have no doubt that when she gets to Albany, she will work closely with every municipality in the district to help them get the funds and other resources they need, because she understands just how important those resources are.

I know and respect all of the candidates running for this seat. But I also know no one else will work as hard or as effectively for the 95th Assembly District as Dana. I know this because I’ve seen her do it. She knows this district and the Assembly, and she will be able to hit the ground running on day one.

Whether you live in Philipstown, Yorktown, Peekskill, Cortlandt, or Ossining, I hope you will join me in supporting Dana Levenberg for Assembly.

Sincerely,

Sandy Galef