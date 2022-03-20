Michael Edelman, Esq.,National Political Analyst / Pundit, Ron Matten, Politician, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10am-12Noon DST

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to today’s broadcast: http://tobtr.com/s/12075459

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, and YONKERS, NY — March 21, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor with respect to hyperlocal, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 10-10:30am DST

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit attends the second segment.

1. What are the ramifications and the takeaway with respect to media coalescing around now accepting that Hunter Biden’s laptop had information that revealed Hunter using the prowess of his father, then Vice-President Joe Biden to curry favor and influence with the Ukrainian firm Burisma. The laptop was noted by the New York Post, not validated by the New York Times, and was trashed as “fake news” until about 4 days ago. Since that time, Pres. Biden has claimed ignorance of his son’s business dealings in Ukraine. Since the write-up by the New York Times, there is a growing demand by Republicans for an investigation into Hunter Biden.

2. America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan diminished President Biden’s standing nationally even though it was said that most Americans had tired of America’s international engagements. Is there a credible response by America or any other nation that can dissuade the Russian assault against Ukraine from escalating to the use of chemical weapons, more bombings, etc. other than drawing new lines in the sand. From 10:30-11am DST.

Ron Matten, Yonkers politician, celebrated his Irish heritage this weekend when he attended, the well attended the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. From 11-11:30am DST.