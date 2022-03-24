NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (AD-90-Yonkers) and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – March 25, 2022 – 10am-11am DST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

The subject matter is noted herein.

When calling, please share your first name so that we may respectfully address all callers by name.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/12078045 

YONKERS, NY — March 25, 2022 — NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, Esq. (Yonkers-AD-90) attends the opening segment and will thereafter be followed by Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris. From 10-11am DST.

