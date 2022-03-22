Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Research Scholar, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 10am-12Noon DST

Listeners Are Welcome to Participate When Staying on Topic

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Callers will be asked to give their first name so that they may be addressed respectfully.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the following hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/12078041 

NEWARK, NJ, and YONKERS, NY — March 23, 2022 — The broadcast opens to Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman who discusses his most recent essay entitled, “The Elites Couldn’t Care Less About Inflation”. From 10-11am DST.

The Elites Couldn’t Care Less About Inflation By Socio-Economic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris follows thereafter engaged in the latest news with respect to Ukraine with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon DST.

