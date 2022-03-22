Peekskill Man Indicted on Murder Charges for Fatal Shooting at Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge in Yonkers, NY

WHITE PLAINS, NY and YONKERS, NY — March 22, 2022 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Peekskill resident Yaquba McGougain was indicted on charges in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured another at a Yonkers bar in February.

McGougain, 29, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, all violent felonies. The defendant was arraigned on March 21, 2022, and is being held without bail.

McGougain is charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old New Jersey resident Antonio Antoine-Fils at a bar on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers, on February 6, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m. The victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, who McGougain is also charged with shooting and injuring, was transported to Jacobi Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The Yonkers Police Department investigated the incident and arrested McGougain.

The case was arraigned before Judge Anne Minihan in Westchester County Court, and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Nicholas DiCostanzo and Adrian Murphy.

The charges against the defendant are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

###

SOURCE: Jess Vecchiarelli | Director of Communications | Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah